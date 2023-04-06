New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-Paper Display Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443916/?utm_source=GNW

, GDS Holdings Limited, and Visionect.



The global e-paper display market grew from $2.63 billion in 2022 to $3.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The e-paper display market is expected to grow to $10.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.1%.



The e-paper display market consists of sales of technologies used in e-paper display such as electrophoretic and gyricon.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Electronic paper display, often known as e-paper display, is a display technology that creates a low-power, paper-like display by mimicking the appearance of regular ink on paper.E-paper displays have image memory, which means they do not require much power to sustain the display but require electricity when the display is changed.



E-paper displays are therefore ideal for low-frequency switching displays, such as labels and signage. The e-paper display use the paper display to enable low power consumption, good readability, flexibility, convenient composition, menu boards, and e-readers.



North America was the largest region in the e-paper display market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the e-paper display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in e-paper display are auxiliary displays, electronic shelf labels, e-readers, and other products.The auxiliary displays are used in smartwatches, televisions, digital cameras, and airport cockpit displays.



An auxiliary display refers to a supportive display for the main screen. The different technologies include electrophoretic display, electrowetting display, cholesteric display, and interferometric modular display that are used in consumer and wearable electronics, institutional, media and entertainment, retail, and other applications.



Rising awareness about environmental pollution is expected to propel the growth of the e-paper display market going forward.Environmental pollution refers to the introduction of unwanted contaminants into the natural environment that adversely affects humans and wildlife.



The e-paper display offers a reusable and eco-friendly solution that eliminates paper consumption and waste, therefore minimizing its effects on the environment.For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2029, 99% of the global population lived in places where the WHO air quality guidelines levels were not met.



Therefore, the rising awareness about environmental pollution is promoting the e-paper display market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the e-paper display market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on using innovative technologies to provide color ink e-paper platforms to enhance the reading and shopping experience.



For instance, in April 2022, E Ink Holdings Inc., a Taiwan-based electronic paper display manufacturer, launched E Ink Gallery 3 Color with E Ink Kaleido 3 print color technology. This technology allows customers to do faster page turns and color switching in e-paper. It is built on the E Ink ACePTM Advanced Color ePaper platform, which uses a four-particle ink system with cyan, magenta, yellow, and white inks to produce a full-color gamut at each pixel. The Gallery 3 will operate at a temperature of 0 to 50 degrees Celsius, making it comparable to black-and-white e-readers, and will have an increased resolution of 300 pixels per inch (PPI) as opposed to the previous 150ppi.



In April 2021, E Ink Holdings, Inc., a Taiwan-based manufacturer of electronic paper displays, partnered with Data Modul AG. This partnership aimed to expand color e-paper display applications. Data Modul AG is a Germany-based company that provides display, touch, embedded, monitor, and panel PC solutions.



The countries covered in the e-paper display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The e-paper display market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides e-paper display market statistics, including e-paper display industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an e-paper display market share, detailed e-paper display market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the e-paper display industry. This e-paper display market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443916/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________