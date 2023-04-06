Global False Teeth Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases Bolsters the Sector

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "False Teeth Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Material Type (Titanium Dental Implant, Zirconium), By Product Type, By End Users, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global false teeth market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Dentsply Sirona,Inc

Ivokura Vivadent AG

GC America, Inc.

Kulzer GmbH

Modern Dental Group Limited

COLTENE Group

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

Aman Gilbach AG.

Formlabs.Dental

Lang Dental Manufacturing Company, Inc.

This can be ascribed to the high prevalence of dental diseases such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, etc among the aging population due to not maintaining oral hygiene across the globe. Besides, the increasing consumption of acidic food & beverages, increased amount of sugars in the diet along with the growing consumption of junk food is leading to a lot of dental problems in the youth also.

Additionally, the growing adoption of new dental care treatments in the healthcare sector has significantly increased and increasing development in the manufacturing of dentures is further expected to increase the demand for false teeth, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2028. Furthermore, increasing the number of major key players in the market focus on developing new technology for the benefit of users is further expected to increase the demand for false teeth, thereby supporting the market growth in the forecast period.



Growing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases



The increasing prevalence of dental diseases like tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and oral cancer due to the consumption of junk food, tobacco intake, and dental trauma is expected to propel the demand for the restorative dentistry market over the years. Similarly, increasing the rate of dental caries is anticipated to boost the sales of dental restorative dentistry across the region, in turn supporting the growth of the market.

The aging population is affected heavily by different types of dental problems such as caries and tooth loss and so, an increasing geriatric population is expected to grow in the market during the forecast period. In December 2019, around 42 percent of Hispanic adults aged 65 to 80 years in the U.S. reported fair or poor oral health.

Major market players are investing in different techniques such as high accuracy to enable high precision restorations, which will further boost the market in the forecast period. The Liechtenstein-based dental and medical technology company experienced strong growth in the 2021 fiscal year, achieving a turnover of more than 840 million Swiss francs.



Growing Technological Development in Dental Care Industry



Growing improvements in the existing dentures and new product launches are expected to enhance the demand for the false teeth market during the forecast period.

Major market players are focusing on developing and launching new products to meet the growing demand for advanced treatment options for dental diseases which will further drive the growth of the market over the years. Similarly, the latest technology such as computer-aided design is launched by companies to design and manufacture false teeth in a very short period.

These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecasted period. Various studies have shown that computer-aided design technology increased patient satisfaction along with the growing adoption of digital solutions for the design and development of false teeth will enhance the demand for the growth of the market in the forecast period. In September 2019, Henry Schein Inc. learned about the limited dispersal rights of Pro-cam implants of CAMLOG in the Netherlands. It will strengthen its occurrence in Europe.



Report Scope:



In this report, global False Teeth market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



False Teeth Market, By Material Type:

Titanium Dental Implant

Zirconium

False Teeth Market, By Product Type:

Endosteal Implant

Subperiosteal Implant

Transosteal Implant

Intramucosal

False Teeth Market, By Route of End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

