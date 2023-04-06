New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Railway Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443912/?utm_source=GNW

The global digital railway market grew from $47.93 billion in 2022 to $53 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The digital railway market is expected to grow to $77.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The digital railway market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing route optimization and scheduling and remote monitoring.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The digital railway is a concept used to increase rail capacity and improve network performance. It is a Network Rail’s concept for change in the rail industry by integrating the latest software solutions with the railway infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for passengers effectively and provide safer rail services.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the digital railway market in 2022.North America was the second largest region of the digital railway market.



The regions covered in this digital railway market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main services of the digital railway are managed services and professional services.Managed services refer to a way to offload general tasks to an expert to reduce costs, improve service quality, or free internal teams to do work that’s specific to their business.



The solutions are remote monitoring, route optimization and scheduling, analytics, network management, predictive maintenance, security, and other solutions (including digital railway, content management for infotainment, and preventive maintenance).The deployment models are on-premises and cloud-based.



The various applications involved rail operations management, passenger information systems, asset management, and other applications (other applications include connectivity and communication).



The increase in government initiatives is expected to propel the growth of the digital railway market going forward.Government initiatives refer to an important act or statement that is intended to solve a problem.



Governments across various countries are investing in digitalizing and modernizing railway operations, such as automating ticketing processing, customer service support, preparing maintenance schedules with self-learning algorithms, and managing railway traffic. For instance, in June 2022, according to the Government of the UK, a UK-based public sector information website announced a $1.18 billion investment to replace outdated Victorian infrastructure with cutting-edge digital signaling technology, which will result in fewer delays and more consistent service for millions of passengers. The funding will be used to remove outdated lineside signaling and replace it with the European Train Control System (ETCS), which brings signaling into train drivers’ cabs and offers them real-time, continuous information during their journey. It will reduce carbon emissions by 55,000 tons, which is the equivalent of more than 65,000 one-way flights from London to New York. Therefore, the increase in government initiatives is driving the growth of the digital railway market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital railway market.Major companies operating in the digital railway market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in March 2021, Thales Group, a France-based company operating in digital railways launched CBTC (communications-based train control) and real-time passenger density systems.The company is also developing technology that allows trains to track potential obstacles in partnership with Invision AI and Metrolinx.



SelTracTM™ G8 is the eighth-generation CBTC system with distributed intelligent video analytics, which would monitor passenger density in trains and on platforms, and is regarded as the "first-ever digital event that has been dedicated to rail transport with the smart mobility experience.". The benefits of this system include flexibility and evolution capabilities that rely on the latest technologies to significantly reduce installation and lifecycle costs while maintaining passenger safety.



In August 2021, Hitachi Rail Signaling and Transportation Systems (STS), a Japan-based global provider of rail solutions, acquired Thales’ Ground Transportation Systems (GTS) for a deal amount of $1.96 billion. This acquisition helps Hitachi Rail to expand the scale of its rail signaling systems business globally, bringing an enhanced turnkey railway offering to new markets around the world and enhancing the availability of its Mobility as a Service (MaaS) to a global clientele. Thales’ Ground Transportation Systems is a France-based company operating in digital rail.



