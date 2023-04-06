SECU Foundation Provides Grant to Dunn Non-Profit to Build Capacity and Grow Afterschool Programs

DUNN, N.C., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation awarded the Dunn Police Athletic & Activities League (PAL) a grant of $40,000 to help the non-profit build capacity and expand programs for youth in Harnett County. With the motto, “filling playgrounds, not prisons,” PAL offers students multifaceted afterschool programs geared toward academic support, leadership development, and athletics while instilling values.



“Programs provided by the Dunn Police Athletic & Activities League provide children with a safe and supportive environment where they have fun learning, playing team sports, and building good relationships with peers,” said Kevin Watson, SECU Dunn Branch senior vice president. “The Foundation recognizes PAL’s dedication and successful community outreach to benefit youth, and we are happy to support their efforts.”

“The Dunn Police Athletic & Activities League works with youth kindergarten through twelfth grade in various programs to keep kids off of the streets and out of trouble to become productive citizens in the community,” said Captain Rodney Rowland, Dunn PAL executive director. “We are excited to have been selected to be one of the recipients of a Mission Development Grant and plan on using a portion of the grant for board development and leadership to increase capacity in PAL. This will bring us a huge step closer to providing more resources for the youth in Harnett County, a rural and predominately economically distressed area.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7ee114e-f46f-426c-a4c1-05a7bff13a2e