NETSOL Technologies Earns AWS CloudFormation Badge for Expertise in Deploying and Managing Infrastructure on AWS

CALABASAS, Calif., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) (“NETSOL” or the “Company”), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, is pleased to announce that we have earned the AWS CloudFormation Service Delivery Qualification for our expertise in deploying and managing infrastructure on the AWS Cloud using CloudFormation. This qualification demonstrates our continued commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of expertise in AWS services and solutions.



“We are proud to have earned the AWS CloudFormation Badge and look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the highest level of AWS expertise,” said Furrukh Sohail, Head of Cloud Services at NETSOL. “This AWS validated Service Delivery Qualification demonstrates our commitment to maintaining our position as a leading AWS Partner and providing our clients with the best possible solutions to meet their business needs.

“Earning the AWS CloudFormation Badge is a testament to our expertise in deploying and managing infrastructure on the AWS Cloud. Our team is proficient in writing and deploying CloudFormation templates, defining AWS resources, and managing dependencies. We have also gained expertise in creating custom AWS resources using AWS Lambda functions, writing and using CloudFormation macros and version control, and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using AWS CodePipeline and AWS CodeBuild.

“Our expertise in AWS CloudFormation has enabled us to deliver innovative and scalable solutions to our clients across various industries, including automotive, finance, and healthcare. We have helped our clients to migrate their applications to AWS, automate their infrastructure deployment and management, and optimize their costs by leveraging AWS services.”

"We are thrilled to have won the AWS CloudFormation badge," said Najeeb Ghauri, CEO of NETSOL Technologies America. "It is a testament to our team's dedication to staying at the forefront of cloud computing technology and our commitment to delivering the best possible service to our clients."

About NETSOL Technologies



NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s solutions help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

About NETSOL Cloud Services

NETSOL Cloud Services is a leading provider of cloud services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions designed to help businesses of all sizes leverage the power of the cloud to achieve their goals. Our cloud services are built on a highly scalable and reliable infrastructure, powered by industry-leading technologies and backed by a team of expert engineers and support staff.

Visit us at https://netsolcloudservices.com/

