Space On-board Computing Platform Global Market Report 2023

The global space on-board computing platform market grew from $1.23 billion in 2022 to $1.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The space on-board computing platform market is expected to grow to $2.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.6%.



The space on-board computing platform market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing space-on-board computing platform with frequency of UHF/VHF.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The space on-board computing platform is the key core of the spacecraft avionics used for collection, analysis, and processing of data gathered by satellite on-board to provide an exact map of the earth’s surface. The space on-board computing platform collects data through various applications and provides mapping and navigation across the globe.



North America was the largest region in the space on-board computing platform market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the space on-board computing platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main platforms for space onboard computing platforms are nanosatellites, microsatellites, small satellites, medium satellites, large satellites, and spacecraft.The nano-satellites are smaller satellites that carry the same functions as a normal satellite but with weights of less than 10 kilograms, which makes it easy to carry out various missions such as interplanetary, navigation, and others due to their smaller size.



The various technologies involved are cots and non-cots.The different orbits include low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MREO), and geostationary earth orbit (GEO) that involve several communication modes such as s-band, x-band, c-band, k-band, and others.



The various applications include communication, earth observation, navigation, meteorology, and others.



The rise in space exploration missions is expected to propel the growth of the space-on-board computing platform market going forward.Space on-board computing platforms are commonly used in a number of space exploration missions due to their capabilities of gathering information using various applications, data storing, analyzing, and distributing the collected data to provide mapping and navigation in earth and space exploration missions.



Additionally, space on-board computing is capable of allowing the applications to adapt to new situations or needs and rapidly deploy new updates or algorithms to existing systems for image analysis in space explorations or missions. For instance, in November 2021, according to an article by Seed Scientific, a US-based recruitment hub in the field of science, around 8,378 satellites were launched into space and NASA’s budget for space exploration budget has increased by 3% in the year 2021 as compared to the previous years with $ 23.3 billion. Therefore, the rising number of space exploration missions is driving the growth of the space on-board computing platform market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the onboard computing platform market.Major companies operating in the space on-board computing platform sector are focused on developing innovative technologies that could provide better solutions and services to various industries to optimize their business operations and strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, RAMON SPACE, a US-based company operating in the space on-board computing platform market, launched NuStream, an advanced data-driven space computing infrastructure platform that utilizes in-house radiation-hardened technology.Radiation-hardened technology makes electronic components resistant to cosmic or natural magnetic radiation so that they can operate in harsh conditions without compromising performance.



NuStream is capable of delivering highly reliable storage capabilities to meet unique environmental requirements with optimized size, weight, and cost.



In April 2022, Airbus, a Germany-based software and services-based company operating in the space onboard computing platform, acquired DSI Datensicherheit GmbH for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Airbus aims to enhance its space on-board computing platform, cryptography, and communication systems for space, airborne, naval & ground applications and gain market advantage.



DSI Datensicherheit GmbH is a Germany-based company operating in space onboard computing platforms and cryptography.



The countries covered in the space on-board computing platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The space on-board computing platforms market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides space onboard computing platforms market statistics, including space onboard computing platforms industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with space on-board computing platforms market share, detailed space onboard computing platforms market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the space on-board computing platforms industry. This space onboard computing platforms market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

