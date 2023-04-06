Non-Toxic Nail Polish Market to Capture a CAGR of 5.45% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 2.78 Billion by 2030-End – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Toxic Nail Polish Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Non-Toxic Nail Polish Market Information by Type, Finish, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Non-Toxic Nail Polish Market could thrive at a rate of 5.45% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 2.78 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis

The chemicals may harm human bodies in nail polish, and we don't want to swallow hazardous substances when eating unintentionally. Customers' concerns about their bodies drive the market because the nail lacquer on their nails can contain dangerous substances for our bodies. For women, nail paint is a key cosmetic item, and they prefer various brands and shades depending on their requirements. Customers also favor non-toxic chemical-containing nails. Since there is a growing desire for natural and organic cosmetics, which organic nail polish does not contain, the market is expanding.

The leading companies in the non-toxic nail polish market are working hard to create features to make nail polish less harmful. Before releasing the product onto the production market, the makers identify and remove the harmful chemical content from the nail polish.

Report Scope:

Market Size in 2030 USD 2.78 Billion CAGR 5.45% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Non-Toxic Nail Polish industry include

Kosé Corporation (Japan)

Orly International Inc (US)

Smith & Cult, LLC (US)

Kure Bazaar SAS (France)

NBY London Ltd. (UK)

Pacifica Companies (India)

Art of Beauty Inc (US)

Cienna Rose Limited (UK)

Benecos (UK)

butter LONDON, LLC (UK)

Jenson (UK)

Soigné nails (UK)

Kester Black (UK)

Karma Organic Spa (US)

Honeybee Gardens Inc. (US)

Beautylish, Inc. (US)

March 2023

Wealthy Auntie Tea Party is being held by Sainte Nèl, a non-toxic nail care and wellness firm headquartered in Tulsa, to celebrate spring and collect money for its humanitarian endeavors in 2023. An event will be held at a private location, including a tea tasting of women-owned tea brands. Each ticketed visitor will leave with a set of china tea cups and saucers that were specially crafted for the occasion.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Growing customer interest in chemical-free nail polishes and growing consumer worry over the potential adverse effects of conventional nail polish are two major market growth drivers. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to increase throughout the projected period because of the growing popularity of nail art and the rise of expensive nail art studios. Manufacturers are spending a lot of money to introduce nail paints that are appealing to consumers and devoid of dangerous chemicals. This is anticipated to produce profitable growth prospects for new entrants and emerging players in the ensuing years.

Market Restraints:

The market growth needs to be improved by numerous marketing problems. One of the greatest difficulties is the growing need for non-toxic chemicals used in the production of nail polish. Obtaining non-toxic compounds is difficult, and it takes time to rid the chemicals of their toxicity. This element is making the market for the production process more difficult.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the expansion rates of different markets. The Market even had numerous problems due to the lockdown's laws and restrictions. Non-toxic chemical supplies decreased due to the lockdown that caused the industrial facilities to close. The lockdown regulations prevented trucks from moving, which impeded the principal chemical transportation. The viral outbreak has slowed market expansion and harmed the working relationship between managers and manufacturers.

However, during the post-pandemic period, the major companies pay greater attention to the needs of the consumer and work to manufacture high-quality, toxin-free nail polish with long-lasting qualities. The market participants are paying close attention to the market growth drivers for non-toxic nail polish.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The Types in the market include Base Coat, Top Coat, Gel, and Others.

By Finish

Glossy, Matte, Glitter, Satin, Others have been the top industry in the study.

By Distribution Channel

Store-based, and non-store-based, are the major distribution channels available in the worldwide market.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific clinches the leading position in the market. This is a result of the growing population of working women in nations like China and India, as well as their increased interest in spending on nail care and fashion trends, which has fueled the demand for nail paint. In addition, the expanding young population in a nation like India is anticipated to present enormous growth opportunities during the anticipated years.

The European market will be performing tremendously well in the future, Demand for the product is anticipated to increase because of consumer preferences for naturally produced goods, particularly in nations like the UK and Germany. Also, it is predicted that consumers' preference for vegan products in this region during the projection period, particularly in nations like the UK and Germany, would present lucrative prospects for expanding vegan products.

North America is seeing a popular trend in the form of nail. Customers in the US and Canada are prepared to spend a premium amount for a more attractive appearance. In turn, this is fueling the expansion of the market in this area.

