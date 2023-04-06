The Building Information Modeling Market Size Is Expected Tor Reach $14.8 Billion By 2027 At A Rate Of More Than 16% As Per The Business Research Company's Building Information Modeling Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the building information modeling market forecasts the global building information modeling market size to grow from $ 6.8 billion in 2022 to $8.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 17%. The building information modeling market is expected to reach $14.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 16%.



The rapid growth of the construction industry is expected to propel the building information modeling software market forward. Through increased communication and coordination, construction activities create a demand for building information modelling in order to achieve higher productivity and shorter project lifecycles. This allows the construction industry to accelerate the entire project by drastically reducing work and time. According to a report published by Canada's national statistical agency, investment in building construction increased from $14294 million in April 2019 to $19273 million in 2020 in June 2021. Furthermore, according to the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, residential construction in the United States is on the rise, which will drive up demand for materials and labour, escalating competition, and cost pressures. Since the start of the pandemic, total construction spending in the United States has increased by 16%. As a result, the building information modeling market demand is expected to grow rapidly.

Major players in the building information modeling market are Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems, Trimble, Pentagon Solutions, ASITE, AVEVA Group plc, Hexagon AB, ACCA Software Inc., Vector Networks Inc., Revit Modelling India.

The IoT (Internet of Things) trend in construction is gaining traction in the building information modelling market. IoT in construction can reduce ordering time by streamlining the ordering and modelling processes. To strengthen their market position, major players in the building information modeling technology sector are focusing on developing IoT-based solutions. SIMLAB, a Poland-based technology company, for example, incorporated BIM and IoT smart building technologies into Matterport Digital Twins in March 2022. The technology enables stakeholders in construction project management to better track and view several critical points during the architectural design stage, as well as examine construction sites without having to be present onsite.

North America was the largest region in the building information modeling market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the building information modeling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global building information modeling market is segmented by deployment type into on premises deployment, cloud deployment; by project lifecycle into preconstruction, construction, operation; by component into software, services; by application into planning and modelling, construction and design, asset management, building system analysis and maintenance scheduling, other applications; by end user into architects/engineers, contractors, other end users.

Building Information Modeling Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the building information modeling market size, building information modeling market segments, building information modeling market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

