The Weight Loss Services Market Size Is Expected To Reach $21.8 Billion By 2027, Growing At An Annual Rate Of 8% As Per The Business Research Company's Weight Loss Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the weight loss services market forecasts the global weight loss services market size to grow from $14.4 billion in 2022 to $15.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The weight loss market size is expected to grow to $21.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 8%.



The ageing population is expected to drive future growth in the weight loss services market. Weight loss services assist the ageing population, which is obese and has a high prevalence of being overweight as a result of age-related changes in body composition, which include a progressive increase in fat mass and a decrease in lean mass and bone density. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs' September 2020 report, the population aged 65 and up is expected to increase from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0% in 2050. Furthermore, according to a World Health Organization factsheet published in October 2021, there will be 1.4 billion people over the age of 60 in the world by 2030, up from 1 billion in 2020. As a result, the growing ageing population is propelling the weight loss services market forward.

Major players in the weight loss services market are Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kellogg Company, NutriSystem Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Gold’s Gym International Inc., Jenny Craig Inc., Covidien, eDiets.com Inc.

Technological advancements are a major trend that is gaining traction in the weight loss services market. To maintain their market position, major companies in the weight loss products and services market are utilising advanced technologies. For example, Performance Health Systems, a weight loss services company based in the United States, will launch the Personal Power Plate with its whole-body vibration technology in February 2021. The new technology is distinguished by the fact that it produces faster and more effective results for all fitness levels, regardless of physical limitations. Squats, planks, lunges, and other exercises are also performed on the vibrating power plate to help achieve fitness goals faster and more efficiently than traditional training alone.

North America was the largest region in the weight loss services market in 2022. The regions covered in the weight loss services market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global weight loss services market is segmented by service into slimming centers, fitness centers, consulting services, weight loss programs; by equipment into fitness equipments, surgical equipments; by diet into meal, beverages; by medications into drugs, supplements.

