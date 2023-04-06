New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Real Time Bidding (RTB) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06443904/?utm_source=GNW

The global real time bidding (rtb) market grew from $10.85 billion in 2022 to $14.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The real time bidding (rtb) market is expected to grow to $34.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.2%.



The real time bidding (RTB) market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing private marketplace and open exchange.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Real-time bidding refers to the process in which digital advertising inventory is bought and sold.This process occurs between authorized buyers, which helps to evaluate and bid on each available impression.



The real time bidding (RTB) is used to sell premium spots that are in high demand, which makes it difficult for publishers to sort through potential buyers.



North America was the largest region in the real time bidding market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the real time bidding market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The various types of ad formats in real-time bidding are RTB image; RTB video.RTB image refers to a form of programmatic trading, in which the ad inventory available on publishers’ websites is auctioned off instantly to advertisers by showing stock images on the internet.



RTB helps in running multiple stock image adverts on different social media platforms such as websites and apps, which has increased its popularity among advertisers.The various types of auction markets are open auctions and invited auctions.



Media and entertainment, games, retail and e-commerce, travel and luxury, mobile apps, and others are the applications of real-time bidding.



The growing number of smartphone users is expected to propel the growth of the real-time bidding (RTB) market going forward.A smartphone refers to a cellular telephone with an integrated computer and other features that are associated with smartphones, such as an operating system, web browsing, and the ability to run software applications.



Smartphones are devices that we can carry in our pockets.Smartphones help real-time bidding marketers reach their customers in real-time and also help target potential customers according to location and context.



For instance, in 2022, there were 6.65 billion smartphone users worldwide, which equates to 83.37% of the world’s population owning a smartphone. Nearly, 7.26 billion people worldwide, or 91.16% of the world’s population, are smartphone or feature phone owners. Therefore, the growing number of smartphone users is driving the growth of the real-time bidding market.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the real-time bidding market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as a living charter bidding platform that works on data and instant communication to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Aerobid, a Poland-based company that operates and brokers on a global scale online bidding platform, introduced a live charter bidding platform for brokers to request and book flights nearly instantaneously.It also helps operators to receive and bid on flight requests.



The help of data and instant communication helps in quick and transparent bookings. With the help of this, brokers submit detailed flight requests that can be viewed by operators on the Platforms Marketplace or through instant notifications via text or email.



In December 2021, Discovery Inc., an American mass media company, purchased the assets, techniques, and intellectual property of ZEDO for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expands Discovery’s global direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms with key ad technology platform capabilities like supply-side platform (SSP) and real-time bidding (RTB), improving the consumer experience and driving monetization. Discovery’s ad solutions will be able to innovate more quickly as a result of the acquisition of ZEDO’s technology. ZEDO is a US and India-based advertising technology company, which provides several online advertising products and services to advertisers, internet publishers, and agencies.



The countries covered in the real time bidding market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The real time bidding market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides real time bidding market statistics, including real time bidding industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an real time bidding market share, detailed real time bidding market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the real time bidding industry. This real time bidding market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

