Global Hybrid Seeds Market Size To Surpass USD 41.88 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 6.9%

New York, United States , April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hybrid Seeds Market Size to grow from USD 22.90 Billion in 2021 to USD 41.88 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period. Product innovation and agricultural modernization are key drivers of the global hybrid seeds market. Furthermore, improved hybrid seed varieties, diet diversification, and an increase in the use of hybrid seeds with advanced traits attached, such as seed coatings, are projected to propel market expansion.

Cross-pollinating two different plant varieties results in hybrid seeds, which have desirable traits from both parent plants. These characteristics can include increased yield, disease resistance, and higher-quality produce. Hybrid seed varieties provide disease resistance, improved flavour or productivity, earlier maturity, dependability, less required care, higher yield, specific plant size, and many other advantages. Farmers get benefit from hybrid plants because they are physically uniform and grow faster. A significant benefit of hybridization in plants occurs when a new species is found that fills all of the gaps left by the previous species. The hybrid seeds market is being propelled forward by increasing biotechnological advancement in agriculture. Furthermore, major market players are attempting to deploy resources in order to introduce disease screening methods as well as increase their R&D activities in order to develop novel products. The demand for sustainable agricultural practices is also propelling the hybrid seed market forward. Hybrid seeds are known to be more resistant to pests and diseases, which reduces the need for chemical pesticides and herbicides. This not only benefits the environment but also saves farmers money. However, A lack of awareness and education among farmers about the advantages of hybrid seeds is also a barrier. Many farmers in developing countries may be unaware of the benefits of hybrid seeds or how to use them effectively, which can restrict their adoption.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Hybrid Seeds Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Crop Type (Oilseeds, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables), By Seed Treatment (Treated, Untreated), By Farm Type (Indoor Farms, Outdoor farms), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030".

The cereals & grains segment held the largest market share

Based on the crop type, the global hybrid seeds market is differentiated into oilseeds, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables. The segment's expansion is attributed to the growing cultivation area of these crops around the world. The increasing adoption of these cereals and grains in staple foods around the world is also driving product demand in this segment. The most important commercial crops are rice, sorghum, and maize, which account for more than half of the global market.

The untreated segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the projected period.

Based on the seed treatment, the global hybrid seeds market is differentiated into treated and untreated seeds. Untreated seed refers to seeds that have not been treated with any chemical or biological agents to protect them from pests and diseases in the hybrid seed market. Untreated seeds have become increasingly popular with agricultural producers who want to reduce their use of chemical pesticides and herbicides and adopt more sustainable farming practices.

The outdoor farms segment is expected to account for the majority of the market share during the predicted period.

Based on the farm type, the global hybrid seeds market is categorized into indoor farms, outdoor farms. The use of outdoor farming for large-scale feed production accounts for the majority of the segment. Crops such as cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, and oilseeds and pulses dominate the outdoor farm segment.

North America is estimated to hold the largest markets over the study period for hybrid seeds due to the high adoption rate of hybrid seeds in these regions. Because of the high demand for staple foods such as wheat, maize, and rice, the cereals and grains segment dominate the market in these regions. Fruits and vegetables are also rapidly expanding due to increased demand for fresh produce and the need for improved quality and yield. Furthermore, during the period of study, APAC is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the global market. As a result of their growing populations and high demand for healthy food, India and China have gained significant traction in the hybrid seed market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Hybrid Seeds Market include DLF Seeds A/S, Rallis India Limited, KWS SAAT SE, Barenburg Holding B.V., Syngenta Group, Sakata Seed Corporation, Enza Zaden, Bayer AG, East West Seed, BASF SE, DuPont., Monsanto Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Land O'Lakes, Inc., and Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Bayer Crop Science, a leading agriculture company, introduced 'INH 16019,' a first-of-its-kind hybrid rice seed with built-in resistance to Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) and Bacterial Leaf Blight (BLB).

