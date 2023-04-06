Henrique Cordeiro Joins Neology as Vice President of Business Development for North America

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology today announced that Henrique Cordeiro had been appointed Vice President of Business Development for North America.



With over 15 years of experience in both consulting and business development, Cordeiro brings a unique passion to the table. He has focused on the tolling, mobility and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) landscape for the past seven years. Combining his enthusiasm for leadership with success from prior projects, he has proven his ability to develop and expand business in critical markets.

"We look forward to growing our business under Henrique’s leadership," said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. "His winning track record and knowledge of the global tolling and mobility space will be a key success factor for Neology's long-term growth goals and a great addition to our team."

Prior to joining Neology, Cordeiro served various private and public clients in multicultural and international environments during his tenure as Vice President of Sales for A-to-Be, where he grew the business exponentially with multiple contract awards and an established presence across different states.

"When I learned of Neology's interest and the new leadership team they were forming, it seemed like a natural step to apply my industry expertise and help them grow the business," said Cordeiro. "Neology's strategic vision combined with its product portfolio seems to be the perfect match to become an industry reference that is expected to continue evolving in the next years. Neology is the place to be, and I'm thrilled with the opportunity to be part of it and help develop its success."

Cordeiro earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and an MSc in Information Systems from the University of Lisbon. He also completed executive courses in strategy and leadership at NYU. He is a 2022 leadership academy alumni of the International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) and has been involved with IBTTA since 2017 and MBUF Alliance (MBUFA) since 2021.

About Neology

Neology is [re]imagining mobility by helping communities around the world reduce congestion, improve sustainability and enhance safety for road users. We uniquely combine artificial intelligence (AI) with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle classification, data processing and digital payment systems. Our Integrated Mobility Platform™ is built on a modular, open architecture design that enables rapid integration of new and evolving technologies, system reconfiguration and expansion to support future needs. Neology is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. with manufacturing and technical facilities in the U.S., United Kingdom and Mexico.

