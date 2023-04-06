Technological Advancements in Single-Use Cystoscopes to Boost Market Growth to US$188.7 Million by 2033, Says Persistence Market Research

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Single-Use Cystoscope Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach an estimated value of US$ 188.7 million by the end of 2033. This market generated over $76.5 million in revenue in 2022. The increasing prevalence of urological disorders, such as bladder cancer and urinary tract infections, is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and the advantages of single-use cystoscopes over reusable ones are also contributing to the growth of the market.



Single-use cystoscopes are an essential tool used in urology for examining the bladder and urethra of a patient. The single-use nature of these cystoscopes eliminates the risk of cross-contamination and reduces the need for sterilization, making them a more efficient and cost-effective solution for urological procedures. The global single-use cystoscope market is expected to grow in the coming years, as urologists continue to adopt these innovative devices for their practices.

The single-use cystoscope market is a growing segment of the medical device industry. Cystoscopy is a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure used to examine the bladder and urinary tract. Traditional cystoscopes are reusable, which requires sterilization after each use. However, with the increasing concern over the transmission of infections, there has been a growing demand for single-use cystoscopes.

Single-use Cystoscope Market Growth Factors:

Rising prevalence of urological disorders: The incidence of urological disorders such as bladder cancer, prostate cancer, and urinary tract infections is increasing worldwide. These disorders often require cystoscopy for diagnosis and treatment, which is expected to drive the demand for single-use cystoscopes.

Increasing adoption of disposable medical devices: The trend towards disposable medical devices is growing due to the increasing concerns over infection transmission and the need for cost-effective and convenient medical solutions. Single-use cystoscopes provide a safe and convenient alternative to traditional reusable cystoscopes, which require sterilization after each use.

Technological advancements: Manufacturers of single-use cystoscopes are continuously innovating their products to improve their functionality, reliability, and ease of use. This has led to the development of advanced single-use cystoscopes with high-definition imaging and improved ergonomic design.

Growing healthcare expenditure: Increasing healthcare expenditure in developed and developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the single-use cystoscope market. This is due to the increasing demand for healthcare services, including urological procedures.

Product Analysis:

Based on product type, the single-use cystoscope market can be segmented into flexible cystoscopes and rigid cystoscopes. The flexible cystoscopes segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to their ease of use, higher patient comfort, and ability to navigate through complex anatomies. Furthermore, the flexible cystoscopes offer improved visualization and enhanced diagnostic capabilities, which are expected to drive the demand for these products in the coming years.

End User Analysis:

The end-user segment of the single-use cystoscope market includes hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics. The hospital segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the high volume of urological procedures performed in hospitals. However, the diagnostic centers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for diagnostic procedures for urological disorders.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America dominates the single-use cystoscope market, owing to the high prevalence of urological disorders and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of single-use cystoscopes in emerging economies, such as China and India.

Competitive Landscape:

The global single-use cystoscope market is highly competitive, with the presence of several key players, including Coloplast Group, NeoScope Inc., Asieris Pharmaceuticals, Stryker, Ambu, Olympus Medical Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Richard Wolf GmBH, Cogentix Medical, Karl Storz, Henke-Sass Wolf, Advanced Health Care Resources, UroViu Corporation. These players are focusing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their market share and strengthen their position in the market.

Recent Developments:

In February 2021 , Boston Scientific announced the launch of its LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device, which is designed to be used with the company's LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope. The device is intended to simplify stone retrieval during ureteroscopic lithotripsy procedures, and is expected to enhance the capabilities of the LithoVue system.

, Boston Scientific announced the launch of its LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device, which is designed to be used with the company's LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope. The device is intended to simplify stone retrieval during ureteroscopic lithotripsy procedures, and is expected to enhance the capabilities of the LithoVue system. In August 2021 , Stryker Corporation announced the acquisition of Gauss Surgical, a healthcare technology company that has developed an AI-powered platform to monitor blood loss during surgery. The acquisition is expected to expand Stryker's portfolio of surgical solutions, including its single-use cystoscope offerings.

, Stryker Corporation announced the acquisition of Gauss Surgical, a healthcare technology company that has developed an AI-powered platform to monitor blood loss during surgery. The acquisition is expected to expand Stryker's portfolio of surgical solutions, including its single-use cystoscope offerings. In September 2021, KARL STORZ announced the launch of its PDD Blue Light Flexible Cystoscopy System, which is designed to detect bladder tumors using blue light technology. The system is compatible with the company's single-use cystoscope, which is intended to reduce the risk of infection transmission during cystoscopy procedures.

