Crédit Agricole Assurances : Release for availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document of Crédit Agricole Assurances

Paris, 6th April 2023

Release for availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document of Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances would like to announce that its 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the AMF (French Securities Regulator) on April 6th, 2023, under number D.23-0245.

The Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2022 annual financial report,

the report on corporate governance,

the information concerning the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

It is available for public consultation free of charge in accordance with current regulation and may be consulted on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website ( www.ca-assurances.com / en/ I nvestors ) and on AMF’s website.





About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurance Group, unites together Crédit Agricole’s insurance subsidiaries. The Group offers a range of savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by the Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in nine other countries around the world by financial advisers. The Crédit Agricole Assurances companies serve individuals, professionals, farmers and businesses. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,700 employees. Its premium income at the end of 2022 amounted to €35.3 billion (IFRS).

www.ca-assurances.com

