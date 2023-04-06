Crédit Agricole Assurances : Release of Credit Agricole Assurances’ Solvency and Financial Conditions Report

French English

Release of Credit Agricole Assurances’ Solvency and Financial Conditions Report





Crédit Agricole Assurances has announced today the release of its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report (SFCR). Since the implementation of Solvency 2 on January 1st, 2016 and more specifically within the Pillar 3 framework of the Directive concerning the public disclosure, Crédit Agricole Assurances has published today its 2022 Group’ SFCR. This report, in addition to the annual quantitative reporting templates provided in appendices of the report, gives an overview of Crédit Agricole Assurances’ business, system of governance, risk profile, balance sheet valuation and solvency situation. Crédit Agricole Assurances’ SFCR is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website (https://www.ca-assurances.com/en/Investors).





About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurance group, unites together Crédit Agricole’s insurance subsidiaries. The Group offers a range of savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by the Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in 9 countries around the world and by financial advisers. The Crédit Agricole Assurances companies serve individuals, professionals, farmers and businesses. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,700 employees. Its premium income at the end of 2022 amounted to €35.3 billion (IFRS). www.ca-assurances.com

