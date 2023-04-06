Food Safety Testing Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 40.8 Billion By 2032

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Safety Testing Market was valued at USD 19.6 Billion in 2022; this market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% and is expected to reach USD 40.8 Billion during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.

The increasing demand for processed and packaged food in developing and developed countries, owing to factors such as shifting lifestyles and the increasing popularity of quick-service restaurants, is projected to drive the necessity for safety testing of edible stuff as well as the increasing demand for quality tests for unprocessed and processed meats is anticipated to drive the global food safety testing market.

Key Takeaway:

The food safety testing market plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and quality of our food. With its capability to identify and eliminate harmful pathogens, contaminants, and toxins from food products, this segment is crucial in defending public health. With the rising public concern over food adulteration and foodborne illnesses, combined with advancements in testing technologies, the food safety testing market is anticipated to grow significantly.

Factors affecting the growth of the Food Safety Testing Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the food safety testing market. Some of these factors include:

Increase in consumer awareness : With the rising number of food-related illness cases and food poisoning issues, more consumers are becoming aware of the importance of eating safe and healthy food. This is helping the food safety market develop positively.

: With the rising number of food-related illness cases and food poisoning issues, more consumers are becoming aware of the importance of eating safe and healthy food. This is helping the food safety market develop positively. Growing demand & popularity : Consumers are choosing clean and healthy food options to live healthier lifestyles, consequently increasing the demand for food safety tests.

: Consumers are choosing clean and healthy food options to live healthier lifestyles, consequently increasing the demand for food safety tests. Government regulations: The global food safety testing market is mainly driven by the growing strictness of food safety regulations and the policies implemented by the government of several countries. These policies make it mandatory for food safety testing at various places.

Top Trends in Food Safety Testing Market

The growing strictness of food safety regulations and policies implemented by the government of several countries can be attributed to the rising occurrence of poor hygiene in food production. Furthermore, the rising cases of food pollution and adulteration resulting in potential health threats to consumers result in a higher interest in severe testing. The growing demand for fast foods due to the busy lifestyle and changing dietary habits of the commonalities leading to an increase in the number of food manufacturing and processing facilities is driving the market demand during the forecast period.

Market Growth

Consumer awareness is increasing about the importance of eating safe and healthy food as food-related illness cases and food poisoning issues increase. This is leading to higher demand for good quality and safe food among individuals, generating demand for food safety testing equipment. In addition, such food-related diseases have caused consumers to bring about vital changes in their lifestyles and diet, making them more concerned about food safety.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Europe had the largest market share at 36%. The food and beverage industry is a significant contributor to Europe’s economy. The industry upholds the characteristics of a strong, stable health sector. The growing focus of product manufacturers to maintain the food product’s safety is projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region’s food safety testing market is anticipated to witness the fastest growing demand due to the massive growth of food sectors in developing economies, united with rising requirements to establish strict regulations regarding food safety to challenge various contamination issues and food scandals. In addition, many regional governments are focusing on protective measures to control the epidemics of foodborne diseases.

Competitive Landscape

The key players focus on superior quality and healthy food items. These players focus deeply on innovative products over their research and development facilities. Major vendors are providing high-quality and processed food items to upsurge the shelf-life of food by emerging advanced technologies and food testing devices. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH, FoodChain ID Group, Inc, AsureQuality Limited, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, NEOGEN Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bureau Veritas SA., Eurofins Scientific SE, Mérieux NutriSciences, Other Key Players.

Recent Development of the Food Safety Testing Market

In 2022: SGS introduced a new food analysis laboratory in Mexico. The new Naucalpan laboratory will care for the Mexican food industry, supporting organizations with quality control and regulatory compliance.

In 2022: Bureau Veritas, a provider of laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services, announced the opening of its third US microbiology laboratory, based in Reno, Nevada. The facility planned to conduct rapid pathogen testing and microbiology indicator analyses for the agro-food sector.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 19.6 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 40.8 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.8% Europe Revenue Share 36% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The rising cases of food illness in society globally are expected to drive the global food safety testing market. Consuming contaminated, spoiled, or deteriorated food items with various microorganisms, such as fungi, bacteria, viruses, parasites, and others, is the main cause of food poisoning illness. In addition, other contaminants such as heavy metals, mycotoxins, and chemicals are also leading the market growth. The rising cases significantly increase the demand for food testing kits, equipment, and systems across the region.

Market Restraints

The absence of infrastructural facilities in food testing laboratories is obstructing the growth of the global food safety testing market. Good hygienic conditions should be maintained in the laboratories to gain precise results for food tests, but the laboratories are not well advanced in terms of safe water, infrastructure, modern technologies for quality assurance, staff training, packaging operation, and standard sanitizing processes.

Market Opportunities

Consumers are getting more motivated towards clean-labeled food, free from preservatives and additives, to continue a positive lifestyle. Also, the awareness about promoting a supportable environment by using a clean-label product is increasing the market's growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, clean-labeled food products contain various food ingredients that are less processed and more natural. Therefore, consumers choose clean and healthy food options to live healthier lifestyles, thus growing the demand for food safety testing.

Report Segmentation of the Food Safety Testing Market

Product Type Insight

Based on type, the microbiological testing segment developed as a leading segment in 2022 and anticipated 30.0% of the market share. The segment is expected to increase momentum as it helps to identify microorganisms in edible products with the help of biological, chemical, biochemical, and molecular methods, providing exact results regarding their configuration. The genetically modified organism (GMO) testing segment is anticipated to observe the fastest-growing CAGR over the forecast period, principally driven by growing awareness among consumers about harmful GMOs in edible products.

Technology Insight

Based on technology, the rapid technology sector is projected to lead the largest share of the global food safety testing market in 2022. The major share of this segment is primarily due to the factors like the multi-functional testing option in less time, increasing incidences of foodborne diseases, and viruses, flexible testing to end-user industry, and other microbiological pollutants related to insufficient storage conditions and unsanitary food management practices. In addition, this segment is also projected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to its capability to test an extensive range of pollutants compared with traditional technologies.

Application Insight

Based on application, the poultry, meat, & seafood products segment dominated the global food safety testing market share of over 30% in 2022. Growing consumption of meat products globally and chances of diseases in red meats are projected to drive the meat, poultry & seafood segment growth over the forecast period. Processed food appeared as the second-largest segment in 2022. It is anticipated to record considerable gains due to the rising demand for packaged products such as snacks, frozen meals, cake mixes, and convenient ready-to-eat products.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Pathogens

Allergens

GMOs

Mycotoxin

Microbiological Testing

Other Types

Based on Technology

Traditional

Rapid

Based on Application

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Processed Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Beverages

Other Applications

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH

FoodChain ID Group, Inc

AsureQuality Limited

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

NEOGEN Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bureau Veritas SA.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Mérieux NutriSciences

Other Key Players

