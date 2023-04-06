Rackspace Technology Achieves Cloud Governance and Cloud Financial Management Distinctions in AWS Cloud Operations Competency

SAN ANTONIO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency in the Cloud Governance and Cloud Financial Management categories. The new AWS Cloud Operations Competency allows customers to select validated AWS Partners who offer comprehensive solutions with an integrated approach across all five solution areas of Cloud Operations: Cloud Financial Management, Cloud Governance, Monitoring and Observability, Compliance and Auditing, and Operations Management. As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partner, Rackspace Technology has demonstrated expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end Cloud Operations.



IT Operations are at the heart of every organization. It can be time-consuming and challenging for customers to determine the best way to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance, and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed, and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development, difficult deployments that result in errors, and downtime in mission-critical applications. Many of these issues are caused by customers focusing on one area of Cloud Operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger ROI during their digital transformation. AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners have proven customer success in delivering solutions to help customers set up, build, migrate, and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations.

The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross-functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. Rackspace Technology follows AWS best practices and has proven experience in the following solution areas:

Cloud Governance – AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers plan, build and manage hybrid cloud environments that are secure, scalable, and cost-efficient from the start. Customers can address potential threats, leverage best practices, and meet compliance requirements, even as customers integrate with other services and third-party tools. When customers set up an environment that is optimized for governance, they increase their productivity and operational efficiency.

Cloud Financial Management – AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers plan for optimized cloud spend management from day one with services, tooling, and resources. Customers can organize and track cloud cost and usage, implement cost controls, plan better through budgeting and forecasts, and further improve cost efficiency with resource utilization and purchase strategy optimizations.

“Rackspace Technology is proud to achieve the AWS Cloud Operations Competency,” said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud for Rackspace Technology. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Whether you are just getting started with AWS or a long time AWS consumer, cloud operations never cease, and the skillsets to manage AWS are ever-expanding. Rackspace Technology provides a wide variety of solutions for AWS cloud operations across the entire software life cycle (day 0, day 1, and day 2) ranging from consultative, Professional Services to ongoing Managed Services. https://www.rackspace.com/cloud/aws

Rackspace Technology partnered with JobTarget, a leading job search and recruitment platform, to build and launch a scalable AWS infrastructure, application architecture, and database, with an emphasis on high availability, scalability, performance, security, and cost-effectiveness as key metrics for the future.

“To become cloud-native, you must rethink your entire software development strategy. The team at Rackspace Technology did a great job mentoring and guiding us. They could have just told our team what to do, but they truly went above and beyond to help us understand the why,” said Mark Oreta, Chief Technology Officer, JobTarget. “Our Rackspace team has been an amazing partner in helping us get the most out of our AWS investment with selecting and implementing the right technologies, and with their expertise, we were able to get it right the first time.”

During the transition, JobTarget’s business grew 100% in 2021 and then doubled again in 2022. In addition, JobTarget can more easily pursue innovation initiatives and rapidly bring new features and products to market.

To learn more about the Rackspace Technology and JobTarget partnership, watch their case study video and here.

