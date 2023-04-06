The John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs Launched to Inspire and Support the Next Generation of Innovators

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs is pleased to announce the launch of its annual scholarship program for the 2023 academic year. The scholarship is designed to support and inspire the next generation of tech-savvy business leaders in the United States.



The John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs is a one-time award of $1,000, and the winner will be announced on December 15, 2022. The scholarship will be awarded through a competitive essay contest, with one deserving winner chosen based on their ability to think critically and creatively about the future of industry and technology.

To apply for this prestigious scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a current business or tech undergraduate student enrolled at an accredited university in the United States, or

Be a high school student who has received acceptance to attend a university within the United States with the intention of pursuing a business or tech degree.

Participants are required to submit an original essay of no more than 1000 words, addressing the following thought-provoking question:



“Identify a global industry that is primed for significant transformation and discuss how an innovative tech business idea could revolutionize the way it operates.”

The essay should demonstrate a clear understanding of the chosen industry’s current challenges, inefficiencies, or areas of potential growth. Applicants will need to outline a unique and innovative tech business concept that could effectively address these issues and lead to meaningful improvements within the industry. In their response, applicants should consider factors such as market feasibility, scalability, and the potential social, economic, and environmental impacts of their proposed business idea.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is November 15, 2023. Interested applicants can find more information about the scholarship and submit their application on the scholarship website at https://johnmatterascholarship.com/john-mattera-scholarship/.

John JD Mattera, the person running the scholarship, is particularly passionate about the fintech industry and has been a leading investor and entrepreneur in this field for many years. His investments have helped create and support many successful ventures, particularly in the areas of clean technology, automotive engineering, and alternative energy. In addition to his work in private equity and investment firms, JD Mattera is also a philanthropist and supports a number of charitable causes. He established the Mattera Foundation, which supports organizations dedicated to education, healthcare, and community development. As part of his commitment to supporting the next generation of innovators, Mr. Mattera established the John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs. This scholarship provides financial assistance to U.S. undergraduate & graduate students who are pursuing degrees in technology or entrepreneurship. Through this scholarship, Mr. Mattera hopes to help students achieve their dreams and positively impact their fields. Mr. Mattera is a respected figure in the fintech and investment industries, known for his vision, business acumen, and dedication to supporting others. He continues to drive the industry, investing in innovative new ventures and supporting emerging leaders.

The John Mattera Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs is an excellent opportunity for students who are passionate about technology and entrepreneurship to receive financial support and recognition for their innovative ideas. The scholarship aims to encourage and inspire the next generation of leaders who will drive the industry forward and create a positive impact on society.

