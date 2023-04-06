Sumo Logic Achieves Monitoring and Observability Distinctions with AWS Cloud Operations Competency

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency in the Monitoring and Observability category. As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partner, Sumo Logic has demonstrated expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for end-to-end Cloud Operations.



With the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can balance needs for security, compliance, and operational safety with the responsibility to boost innovation, speed, and agility. Securing the AWS Cloud Operations Competency signifies how Sumo Logic makes companies more efficient by providing a single platform for both IT operations and security, consolidating tools, reducing costs, and enabling collaboration for faster resolution times.

“Use cases for observability and log monitoring are converging as more of our customers shift digital transformation strategies to be both reliable and secure,” said Timm Hoyt, SVP of Global Channels and Alliances, Sumo Logic. “Achieving the AWS Cloud Operations Competency is another demonstration of why we believe we have the right strategy with the Sumo Logic platform approach. We will continue to foster our AWS ecosystem to deliver at the pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross-functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. Sumo Logic follows AWS best practices and has proven experience in:

Monitoring and Observability — AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers use observability services to understand what is happening across their technology stack at any time, leveraging AWS-native services, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), and open-source solutions. With validated AWS Partners, customers can get an end-to-end view of events in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments. They also gain insights into the behavior, performance, and health of their systems to reduce time to detect and resolve issues.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Sumo Logic continues to reinforce its purpose to empower customers with critical business insights and deliver unified visibility to manage AWS performance and cloud costs with the Sumo Logic AWS Cost Explorer app . This app helps customers track and visualize AWS Cost Explorer data through the Sumo Logic platform across account, region, and service levels.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

