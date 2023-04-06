Nexity: 2022 French Universal Registration Document availability

English French

THE FRENCH 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IS AVAILABLE

Paris, France, 6 April 2023 – 9:00 pm CET

Nexity’s Universal Registration Document dated 31 December 2022 (in French) was filed today with the Autorité des marchés financiers under number D.23-0251.

The Universal Registration Document was filed in xHTML format and has been made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the regulations in force. It includes notably:

The 2022 annual financial report;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The statement of non-financial performance (“Déclaration de performance extra-financière”);

The information related to the description of the shares buyback program; and

The disclosures relating to the fees paid to Statutory Auditors’.





The French version of this document can be consulted on the company’s website (https://nexity.group/en/finance) as well as on the Autorité des marchés financiers’ website (www.amf-france.org).

A free English translation will be made available at a later date.

NEXITY – LIFE TOGETHER

With 8,500 employees and €4.7 billion in revenue in 2022, Nexity is France’s leading comprehensive real estate operator, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our strategy as a comprehensive real estate operator is designed to serve all our clients: individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities. Our corporate purpose, “Life together”, expresses our commitment to creating sustainable spaces, neighbourhoods and cities that let our clients connect and reconnect. Nexity has been ranked France’s number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA for the fourth year in a row, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), was included in the Best Workplaces 2021 ranking and was awarded Great Place to Work® certification in September 2022.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

CONTACTS

Domitille VIELLE – Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02 – investorrelations@nexity.fr

Géraldine BOP – Deputy Head of Investor Relations / +33 (0)6 23 15 40 56 – investorrelations@nexity.fr

Attachment