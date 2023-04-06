Foghorn Therapeutics to Highlight Transcription Factor and Protein Degradation Capabilities at the 18th Annual Drug Discovery Chemistry Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced upcoming oral presentations highlighting its transcription factor and protein degradation capabilities at the 18th Annual Drug Discovery Chemistry Meeting. The hybrid meeting will be held April 10–13, 2023, at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, CA, and virtually.



The company will present preclinical data on FHD-609, a potent and selective heterobifunctional protein degrader of BRD9, a protein that synovial sarcoma cells rely on for survival. The presentation will also describe the discovery and optimization of this first-in-class clinical compound. FHD-609 is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-loss tumors. Initial Phase 1 safety and efficacy data is expected in mid-2023.

In addition, Foghorn will present preclinical data showcasing its platform focused on the discovery of new medicines that target the disruption of transcription factors. Foghorn has developed a set of tools to visualize and study the interactions between transcription factors and chromatin remodeling complexes. Using SPI1 as an example, Foghorn will demonstrate how the company is identifying and targeting protein-protein interactions responsible for driving disease within the chromatin regulatory system.

Presentation Details

Title: Targeting Transcription Factor – BAF Interactions in Cancer

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Time: 11:40 a.m. PT

Presenter: Asad M. Taherbhoy, PhD, Director, Drug Discovery, Foghorn Therapeutics

Title: Discovery of FHD-609: A Potent and Selective Heterobifunctional Degrader of BRD9

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Time: 4:55 p.m. PT

Presenter: Matthew Netherton, PhD, Senior Director, Medicinal Chemistry, Foghorn Therapeutics

The slides will be accessible following the presentations under the Science section of the Company’s website.

About FHD-609

FHD-609 is a potent, selective, intravenously administered protein degrader of BRD9, a component of the ncBAF complex. Preclinical studies have demonstrated tumor growth inhibition in synovial sarcoma, a cancer genetically dependent on BRD9. To learn more about this study, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Synovial Sarcoma

Synovial sarcoma is a rare, often aggressive soft tissue sarcoma that originates from different types of soft tissue, including muscle or ligaments. Synovial sarcoma can occur at any age but is most common among adolescents and young adults. It represents around 5–10% of all soft tissue sarcomas, with ~800 new cases each year in the United States. Surgery remains the most effective treatment for synovial sarcoma, and there are limited therapeutic treatment options.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

