Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for First Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the close of the market. Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results. The call can be accessed by dialing one of the following:



USA Local: +1 786 697 3501

USA Toll-Free: 866 580 3963

Canada Toll-Free: 1 866 378 3566

Germany: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612

Australia: +61 (0) 2 8014 9383

When prompted by the operator, quote “20230505” to ensure you are on the right call.

Listeners can also access the conference call live over the Internet by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ggi8pip

A recording of the completed conference call can be accessed through the webcast link on the Company's website at https://mercerint.com/investors/events-calendar/ .

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with an annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com .

Juan Carlos Bueno

President & CEO

604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA

Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary

604-684-1099