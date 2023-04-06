The Family: Entertainment and Crypto Inside An Entire Revenue-Sharing Ecosystem Moves to Presale

NYC, NY, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family project team is pleased to announce its presale, which kicks starts on April 10th, 2023, at 19:00 UTC. The Family project is set to change how we think about cryptocurrency and traditional investments regarding holders’ ROI. This innovative concept is bringing together two worlds that have been largely separate until now. The project is themed around a family within the world of the mafia (ex-Sopranos, Donnie Brasco) and designed to cater to both crypto enthusiasts and real-world enthusiasts, and it's driven by a team of experts from both the crypto and entertainment world, having received their gold standard badge from independent verification KYC leader, Assure Defi.

At the heart of The Family’s storyline is the Family Token. This unique token holds the key to unlocking all of the project's revenue streams for its holders. The Family Token serves as a medium of exchange within the Family ecosystem and provides a way for members to share in the project's success through all of its crypto utilities, real-world assets, and revenue-sharing features.





The project will utilize its themed storyline to Bridge the Gap between crypto and the Real World! The Family features a range of utilities and entertainment assets, all combined into one revenue stream for its token holders. Some will roll out and be live prior to launch, with the rest being added as they become available.

The Family Token Presale will commence on April 10th, 2023, on the Ethereum blockchain and run for several weeks prior to its official launch.

The Presale rounds of The Family Token sale are an opportunity for anyone interested in buying The Family Token at various price points, with the best price available in round one. The rounds will last a minimum of 1 week (7 days) each, and the price of the token will increase with each subsequent round, and all rounds will have a no minimum purchase policy but a maximum cap of purchase of 2 ETH per wallet. Tokens purchased in any round automatically qualify for all our revenue-sharing features.





1. The Money App

The Money App is the ultimate dAPP for members of The Family ecosystem to earn, claim, and track their revenue in real time. Featuring utilities such as Sal's Money Bag, Nonna's Meatball Payout, and Carla's Money Jar, among others, it offers innovative and unique ways to generate ongoing revenue within The Family ecosystem, making it an essential tool for holders. The dAPP also allows holders to easily check their token and holder stats, providing a complete overview of their earnings and performance within The Family ecosystem.

2. Idle / Play 2 Earn

With the Family Idle / Play 2 Earn game series, users can now earn money by simply playing games within The Family ecosystem, whether they are actively playing or have the game running in the background. This feature is perfect for both casual and hardcore gamers who want to earn money while having fun.

3. The NFT Cafe

This unique platform offers a new and exciting way for users to showcase their digital assets and earn money by trading them with others within The Family ecosystem and earning a share of the revenue on all transactions.

4. The Family Virtual World

The Family's Virtual World is a completely immersive platform that offers a unique and unforgettable experience. Interact and recruit other members of The Family community and earn rewards by completing missions for The Family and their Capos, level up in rank within the Family tree, and visit virtual establishments such as The Social Club, The Wiseguy Lounge, The NFT Cafe, and an entire Neighborhood specifically designed for members to earn.

5. Merchandise

The Family Merchandise is a unique revenue-sharing feature. Family Token holders can earn from sales of merchandise featuring The Family branding, from clothing to collectibles. This means that not only do members get to show off their love for The Family, but they can also earn from the success of the franchise. With The Family Merchandise, members can wear their love on their sleeves and earn at the same time, making it a win-win situation for everyone involved.

6. The Family Triple AAA Video Game

The Family Triple AAA Video Game is the ultimate gaming experience for fans of The Family franchise, offering a range of missions and quests set in the world of The Family, but also a revenue-sharing feature for Family Token holders. Members can earn from sales of the game and its associated merchandise. With the Family Triple AAA Video Game, members can immerse themselves in the world of The Family while also generating revenue and benefiting from the success of the franchise.

7. The Family Television Series

The Family Television Series, which is in active development, will be an exciting and engaging way for fans of The Family franchise to delve deeper into the world of The Family and its characters and storylines. It's also a revenue-sharing feature for Family Token holders. Holders will earn from sales of the show rights worldwide and its associated merchandise, making it a first-of-its-kind approach to TV production and its fan base. With The Family Television Series, active holders and new Family Token holders can immerse themselves in the world of The Family and generate revenue from its success.

The Family Project aims to take the lead in merging the worlds of cryptocurrencies and traditional investments. By providing a platform that caters to both worlds, The Family Project labels itself as a pioneer in this new era of crypto and what many believe is the future of crypto. Where the line between digital and physical assets and worlds is blurred, and the potential for success and growth is limitless.

Social Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/notinthemob



Telegram: http://t.me/notinthemobportal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefamilyofficialposts/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4bDBNNTkTNCeERaPi-U-9A



Discord: https://discord.gg/nPPFCVc48j

Contact Details:

Company: The Family

Contact Name: Aldo Tirelli

Email: admin@notinthemob.com

Website: https://notinthemob.com/





