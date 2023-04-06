SmileDirectClub to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the first quarter 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after close of market.



David Katzman, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Troy Crawford, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

SmileDirectClub First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. Eastern Time (7 a.m. Central Time)

Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international)

Webcast: Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13737531.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com .

Contact:

Investor Relations: investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com

Media Relations: press@smiledirectclub.com