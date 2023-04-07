Global IP Camera Market demand to soar at US$ 31.3 Billion by 2033 amid Rising Incidence of Home Burglaries and Squatting Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2033, size of the worldwide IP camera market is anticipated to reach US$ 31.3 billion. In 2023, it was valued at over US$ 12.8 billion. From 2023 to 2033, a CAGR of 9.4% is anticipated.



Due to increasing home burglaries and squatters, security cameras are becoming more and more important. Today, home security is regarded as one of the top worries for homeowners.

Over the next ten years, it is projected that this factor will fuel growth in the IP camera industry. As urban populations have increased, residential surveillance has become more common.

Launch of new products is one of the most important strategies for leading companies. Trustworthy businesses are increasing their investments in networking, camera technology, product engagement, and ongoing research & development.

IoT technologies are becoming more popular among homeowners, which will foster market expansion. To increase the safety of their homes, people are mainly shifting toward smart IP cameras over traditional Wi-Fi devices. Those that work in the IP camera sector will gain from this by broadening their presence.

Demand for IP cameras has greatly increased as a result of the launch of infrared cameras, as well as expanding IoT use in video surveillance. Demand for privacy in residential settings, soaring use in business buildings, and expanding support for smart homes are all predicted to enhance IP camera sales. Growing use of smartphones and accessibility of alluring security system payment choices are further pushing the residential industry.

A computer network that is based on an active Wi-Fi and web network can be combined with other systems using that network. Compared to an analogue system, an IP surveillance camera CCTV has a number of benefits.

Using IP security cameras with a range of features and technologies, users can record video in HD, handle changing lighting conditions during the day, and occasionally & remotely focus their camera. A few examples of advanced camera characteristics are frames per second, image sensors, camera iris, HD analogue technology, remote focus lenses, PTZ technology, video compression, and HD resolution.

Key Takeaways from IP Camera Market Study:

The global IP camera market exhibited a CAGR of around 1% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.

Asia Pacific IP camera market size was US$ 5.6 billion in 2022.

The USA IP camera market is expected to be worth US$ 5.2 billion by 2033.

Japan IP camera market is expected to create an incremental dollar growth of US$ 3.0 billion till 2033.

Based on component, the hardware segment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2033.





“IP cameras are used in both residential and commercial applications for security and monitoring. Electronic video cameras known as IP cameras are able to transmit and receive visual data via an IP network.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: IP Camera Market

Reputable IP camera manufacturers are focusing on delivering cutting-edge goods and services. They might enhance sales and earnings while also broadening their consumer base.

For instance, in September 2022 Sony Electronics Inc. released the ILME-FR7. It has a built-in pan, tilt, and zoom feature, a full-frame image sensor, and an interchangeable e-mount lens. Its cinematic features and programmable remote control would open up new exciting potential in live recording, theater, and movie scenarios.

For instance,

In August 2022, Clipsal by Schneider Electric unveiled outdoor and indoor security cameras under its new range, Wiser. The Wiser Smart Home Security solution is currently available in Australia. It would enable builders and electricians to add to their integrating and security offering.





Get More Exclusive Insights into IP Camera Market Study

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the IP camera market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in the IP camera market in terms of component (hardware, services), product type (fixed, pan-tilt-zoom, infrared), connection (consolidated, distributed), application (residential, commercial, government), and region.

