Atomic Force Microscopy Market by Offering, Grade, Application & Forecast [2021-2026]

The Atomic Force Microscopy Market by Offering, Grade (Industrial, Research), Application (Material Science, Life Sciences, Semiconductors and Electronics, Academics), and Region, 2026, Atomic force microscopy is an imaging technique for studying samples by generating images at an ultra-high resolution. It is an empowered technology that is vital for the measurements of minute samples with a substantial degree of accuracy. Currently, a collaboration between government-sponsored researchers and private firms is becoming vitally important for the commercialization of nanotechnology. Most nanotechnology labs use atomic force microscopes because they are easy to use and enable manufacturing of improved materials and reliable products, thereby augmenting the growth of the atomic force microscopy market.

Market for industrial grade AFMs to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial grade atomic force microscopy market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is because industrial grade AFM are more in demand owing to their high precision in detecting and visualizing even the smallest surface structures compared to research grade AFM. Industrial grade AFM can detect and visualize even the smallest surface structures that elevate the product analysis to the next level. One of the best examples of this is the utilization of AFM in quality control and imaging for silicon-integrated circuits in the semiconductor industry.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The atomic force microscopy market in APAC, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is expected to witness high growth in the next 5 years. Growing R&D funding for the development of microscopes, increasing nanotechnology research, and growing expertise and academic excellence, along with the availability of nanomaterials at a lower cost, are other factors supporting the market growth in APAC.

Top Market Players:

Bruker (US) is recognized as one of the key players in developing, manufacturing, and distributing hi-performance scientific instruments and analytical & diagnostic solutions, which determine the structural properties of chemical, biological, and industrial samples. Bruker has 3 reportable business segments—Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company’s operating segments include Bruker BioSpin Group, Bruker CALID Group, Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) NANO Segment, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST).

The BSI NANO Segment comprises the Bruker AXS, Bruker Nano Analytics, Bruker Nano Surfaces and Metrology, Fluorescence Microscopy, and Canopy divisions. The Bruker Nano Surfaces and Metrology division’s products include atomic force microscopy instrumentation (AFM). These AFM instruments render atomic or near-atomic resolution of surface topography, mechanical, electrical, and chemical information by utilizing nanoscale probes. Bruker has presence in over 90 locations worldwide that include 14 major manufacturing sites. Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies, Inc (US), Bruker HTS GmbH (Germany), Bruker Advanced Supercon GmbH (Germany), Bruker EAS GmbH (Germany), Hydrostatic Extrusions Ltd. (UK), and RI Research Instruments GmbH (Germany) are a few of the major subsidiaries of the company.

Park Systems (South Korea) specializes in nano measuring instruments employed for developing, producing, and selling AFM with advanced technology and automated software. In December 2015, Park Systems held its initial public offer (IPO), joining the KOSDAQ Composite Index in South Korea as a publicly listed company. The company provides a range of AFMs for both general research and industrial applications. Its products are used in various fields, such as material science, electronics, life sciences, nanotechnology, and other areas of research and industry. The company has been continuously delivering accurate and easy-to-use AFMs with revolutionary features such as true non-contact mode and automated software. The company offers 2 operating software packages; Park SmartScan and Park SmartLitho for ease of use for the operator. Some of the notable clients of the company include IBM (US), Western Digital (US), Apple (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), General Motors (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), and Samsung (South Korea). Park Systems has developed a worldwide sales network in over 30 countries. Park Systems Inc. (US), Park Systems Japan and JEOL Ltd (Japan), Park Europe (Germany), Park China (China), Park Taiwan (Taiwan), Park SE Asia (Singapore), Park Systems Microscopy SA de CV (Mexico), and Park Systems France (France) are some of its subsidiaries.

