Equipment Leasing Software Global Market Report 2023: Need to Accelerate Lease Processing Time and Effectively Manage Workforce Efficiencies Drives Growth

The Global Equipment Leasing Software Market size was estimated at USD 812.81 million in 2022, USD 935.74 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.26% to reach USD 2,531.86 million by 2030.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need to Accelerate Lease Processing Time and Effectively Manages Workforce Efficiencies

Centralization of Leasing Data and Documentation in a Single Enterprise-Wide Repository

Need to Comply With Changing Norms and Regulations

Restraints

Lack of Infrastructure and Complex and Variable Leasing Structures

Opportunities

Ability to Analyze Leasing Kpis and Provide Regulatory Reporting Features

Integration With Cmms and Enterprise Asset Management Software, as Well as With Accounting Software and Erp Systems

Challenges

Inconsistent Data Management

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation:



The high inflation in developed economies globally has resulted in an overall price surge over the past two years. The cumulatively eroding overall purchasing power is expected to impact developing economies significantly and is considered helpful in numerous ways. The report uncovers the effect of high inflation on the long-term performance of the global economy and provides details on fiscal policies measuring and reducing its short-term impacts on demand/supply, cash flow, and currency exchange. The Global Equipment Leasing Software Market report delivers the high inflation expectation considering the related impact from cost-push and demand-pull inflation.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. This research report categorizes the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Equipment Type, the market is studied across Agriculture, Construction, Manufacturing & Warehouse Tools, Medical & Biotechnology, Office Furniture, IT Hardware & Software, and Transportation.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Large Enterprises and SMEs.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Equipment Leasing Software Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Equipment Leasing Software Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $812.81 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2531.86 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Equipment Leasing Software Market, by Equipment Type



7. Equipment Leasing Software Market, by Deployment



8. Equipment Leasing Software Market, by End User

9. Americas Equipment Leasing Software Market



10. Asia-Pacific Equipment Leasing Software Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Equipment Leasing Software Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Accruent

Accurate Leasing Ltd.

Asset Panda

Codix LLC

Constellation Financing Systems

Dominion Leasing Software, LLC

Leasepath by Turnford Systems Inc.

LTi Technology Solutions

NETSOL Technologies

Nomos One

Odessa

Q2 Software, Inc.

Soft4Leasing

Sopra Steria Group SA

Visual Lease

