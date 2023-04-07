Light Control Switches Market Sales to Hit US$ 34.9 Billion by 2031; Owing to Increasing In Demand for Energy-efficient Lighting Solutions - Transparency Market Research Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Rise in adoption of energy-efficient and smart lighting solutions in the BFSI, IT & telecommunication, and consumer electronics industries is likely to offer sizable business opportunities for companies in the light control switches market.



Rise in demand for advanced light control switches in industrial and home automation applications is anticipated to drive the market. The light control switches industry was valued at US$ 11.0 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 34.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

Manufacturers of light control switches are focusing on incorporating wireless lighting control technology in order to attract existing customers and gain new ones. Advancements in lighting controls based on open standards are likely to expand the market outlook. For instance, OEMs are embracing open standards to develop products that can meet demand for indoor commercial and office lighting controls in the market.

Extensive adoption of LED lighting fixtures is a key trend that has created significant revenues for companies in the global light control switches market. Surge in demand for energy-efficient LED lighting systems in smart homes is likely to bolster market growth. Another key market trend in recent years has been the rise in popularity of IoT-based lighting control systems.

Key Findings of Study

Surge in Demand for Scalable and Energy-efficient Lighting Solutions to Offer Lucrative Opportunities : Surge in usage of smart lighting solutions in commercial, industrial, and residential spaces is anticipated to spur the adoption of innovative switch designs.



: Surge in usage of smart lighting solutions in commercial, industrial, and residential spaces is anticipated to spur the adoption of innovative switch designs. Implementation of Building Energy Efficiency Standards such as the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in several regions has positively impacted the growth of the market. Based on solution, the standalone segment is likely to account for major share in the light control switches market during the forecast period.



Manufacturers of standalone light control switches are anticipated to increase revenues by offering scalable and easy-to-install products for home and industrial automation.



Rise in Adoption of Wireless Lighting Control Solutions in Smart Homes : Rise in popularity of IoT-enabled home energy management systems offers significant revenues to companies in the light control switches market.



Rise in popularity of IoT-enabled home energy management systems offers significant revenues to companies in the light control switches market. Rapidly increasing trend of lighting automation in indoor lighting is likely to accelerate market development. Wireless lighting control systems, such as Wi-Fi-controlled light switches, are expected to gain traction among residential consumers in the market. Strides made in smart home automation are expected to augment the light control switches market value in the near future.



Key Drivers

Growth in awareness about environmental sustainability among businesses and consumers worldwide is likely to strengthen the trend of using energy-efficient lighting solutions. Consumers focus on efficient use of lighting, which is likely to strengthen light control switches market development.



Stringent implementation of energy management standards in several countries is anticipated to drive demand for intelligent lighting solutions in industrial and commercial applications. Examples include the compliance of manufacturers with NEMA WD-1 standards for switches. Growing investment in smart city initiatives in developing countries is expected to positively influence the market value.



Regional Growth Dynamics

The market in North America is anticipated to account for major share during the forecast period. Emerging wireless lighting control standards are offering ample growth opportunities to companies in the market. Rise in adoption of advanced building lighting control solutions in North America is anticipated to offer significant revenues from 2023 to 2031.

The light control switches market value in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Substantial R&D in smart city initiatives is expected to offer sizable growth opportunities to manufacturers in the region. Surge in demand for IoT-integrated lighting control systems, especially among consumers in developing countries such as India and China, is likely to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the regional market.

Europe is also a lucrative market for lighting control systems. Increase in trend of implementation of energy management standards, especially for building lighting, is likely to fuel the industry in Europe.

Competition Landscape

The landscape is consolidated, ascribed to the presence of a small number of players who hold majority share of the market. Acquisitions, partnerships, and new product development are key competitive strategies.

Prominent companies operating in the light control switches market are Acuity Brands, Inc., Eaton Corporation, HLI Solutions Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., OSRAM GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Helvar, Siemens, Signify Holding, and Schneider Electric SE.

Light Control Switches Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Switches Manual On/Off Switches Toggle Switches Rocker Switches Illuminated Switches Touch-based Switches Wireless Switches Sensor-based Switches Others

Dimmers

By Light Source

Incandescent

Fluorescent

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL)

Linear Fluorescent Lamps (LFL)

High-density Discharge

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

By Solution

Standalone

Integrated

By Connectivity

Wired 0-10 V Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) Digital Serial Interface (DSI) POE DMX

Wireless 0-10 V Bluetooth Z-Wave ZigBee Wi-Fi LoRaWAN Sigfox Others





By Application

End-use Industry Automotive IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Consumer Electronics BFSI Industrial Others

Outdoor Highway & Roadway Lighting Architectural Lighting Lighting for Public Place

Indoor Residential Commercial Industrial Others





Region

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Europe



