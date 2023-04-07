World Energy Management Systems Market Report 2023: Increasing Energy Demands and Aging Electricity Infrastructures is Driving the Move Towards Adopting Smart Grid Solutions

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy Management Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An energy management system, according to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), involves creating and implementing an energy policy, deciding on realistic goals for energy use and creating a plan of action to get there. This might encompass putting new energy-saving technologies into use, cutting down on energy waste or optimizing current procedures to reduce energy costs.



Numerous significant economies have already established regulations to improve their energy efficiency, and other nations are following suit. For instance, the European Union's 2012 Energy Efficiency Directive was updated in 2018 to include a minimum 32.5% energy efficiency goal by the year 2030.



Similarly, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's "National Action Plan for Energy Efficiency" (led by a leadership group of more than 60 leading state agencies, gas and electric utilities, energy service providers, energy consumers, energy efficiency organizations and environmental groups) set the target of achieving cost-effective energy efficiency by the year 2025 and provides a framework for doing so with 10 implementation goals. Such developments are forcing businesses and homes to adopt energy-efficiency solutions.



Increasing energy demands combined with aging electricity infrastructures has compelled governments across the world to move towards the modernization of energy grids by adopting smart grid solutions. Such moves are in line with the growing propensity towards energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption.



With energy efficiency and cost benefits being the primary drivers, the propensity towards adopting energy efficiency solutions such as EMS is increasing significantly among organizations. According to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) most recent market report, Energy Efficiency 2022, global investments in energy efficiency, such as public transportation, building renovations and electric car infrastructure, reached $560 billion in 2022, an increase of 16% over 2021.



The scope of the report includes an overview of the global EMS market as well as an analysis of global market trends including data from 2020 and 2021. The latter is considered the base year, and there are estimates and CAGR projections provided for the forecast period from 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution, EMS type, deployment mode, industry and geography.



The report also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global EMS market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market.



50 data tables and 25 additional tables

A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for energy management systems (EMS)

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and industry growth drivers in the energy management systems market, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global energy management systems market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on solution, type of EMS, deployment mode, end user industry, and geographical region

Identification of the segments with high growth potential and exploring their future applications by each segment

Assessment of the key trends related to applications that may shape and influence the EMS industry

Detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory standards, technological advancements, industry value chain, and future outlook of the market

Review of the patents granted and patent applications on the energy management systems and related technologies

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent market developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Eaton Corp. plc, General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric, and Siemens AG

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $75.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 IoT-Connected EMS

3.3 Regulatory Standards

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Trade Analysis

3.6.1 Thermostats

3.7 Future Outlook

3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics and Technology Snapshot

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Technology Snapshot

4.3.1 EMS Applications



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software

5.4 Services



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of EMS

6.1 Overview

6.2 Industrial EMS (IEMS)

6.3 Building EMS (BEMS)

6.4 Home EMS (HEMS)



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-premise



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Power and Energy

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 IT and Telecommunications

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Others



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Geographical Patterns



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Top Companies

11.2 Analysis of Industry Strategies



Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eaton Corp. PLC

Enel S.p.A.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Uplight Inc.

