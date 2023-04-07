Community Oncology Services Global Market Report 2023: Government Investments in Oncology Bolsters $132.5 Billion Industry

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Community Oncology Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The community oncology services market reached a value of nearly $47,952.2 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $47,952.2 million in 2022 to $81,328.4 million in 2027 at a rate of 11.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2027 and reach $132,565.2 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased healthcare expenditure, rapid growth in elderly population, and health insurance reforms. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of trained workers and technical resources and coronavirus pandemic.



Going forward, government investments in oncology, increase in cancer incidence rate, and lower-cost care will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the community oncology services market in the future include insufficient public health insurance coverage and rise in interest rates.



The community oncology services market is segmented by type into small community oncology clinics, medium community oncology clinics and large community oncology clinics. The small community oncology clinics market was the largest segment of the community oncology services market segmented by type, accounting for 56.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the large community oncology clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the community oncology services market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2027.



The community oncology services market is segmented by cancer type into breast cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, pancreatic cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer and other cancer types. The other cancer types market was the largest segment of the community oncology services market segmented by cancer type, accounting for 21.4% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the ovarian cancer segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the community oncology services market segmented by cancer type, at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027.



The community oncology services market is segmented by therapy type into medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology and other therapies. The medical oncology market was the largest segment of the community oncology services market segmented by therapy type, accounting for 52.5% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the radiation oncology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the community oncology services market segmented by therapy type, at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027.



North America was the largest region in the community oncology services market, accounting for 51.6% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the community oncology services market will be Western Europe and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.5% respectively. These will be followed by North America and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.9% and 10.6% respectively.



The global community oncology services market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 5.22% of the total market in 2021. The US Oncology Network was the largest competitor with 2.02% share of the market, followed by OneOncology with 1.00%, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) with 0.82%, The Oncology Institute with 0.38%, Community Care Physicians, P.C. (CCP) with 0.25%, GenesisCare with 0.23%, American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) with 0.15%, Nebraska Cancer Specialists with 0.023%, Tufts Medical Center Community Care with 0.022%, and Aptitude Health with 0.016%.



The top opportunities in the community oncology services market segmented by type will arise in the small community oncology clinics segment, which will gain $18,014.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the community oncology services market segmented by cancer type will arise in the other cancer types segment, which will gain $6,979.1 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the community oncology services market segmented by therapy type will arise in the medical oncology segment, which will gain $16,653.7 million of global annual sales by 2027. The community oncology services market size will gain the most in USA at $15,225.1 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the community oncology services market includes focus on focus on providing telehealth services, increasing investments, partnerships and collaborations, developing individualized service plans, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions to improve their product offerings and to stay competitive in the market.



Player-adopted strategies in the community oncology services market includes expanding its business by acquiring companies with the same business, partnerships and collaborations to develop new approaches to medical education addressing oncology's rapid innovation, expanding its community oncology services business by opening new centers, and partnering with companies within the same business to improve the quality and experience of cancer care.

The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics - Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the community oncology services market.

Key Trends - Highlights the major trends shaping the global community oncology services market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth - Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis - Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation - Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by type, by cancer type and by therapy type in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth - Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape - Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies

This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations

This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for community oncology services in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target group.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Small Community Oncology Clinics; Medium Community Oncology Clinics; Large Community Oncology Clinics

2) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer; Lung Cancer; Kidney Cancer; Ovarian Cancer; Prostate Cancer; Skin Cancer; Pancreatic Cancer; Blood Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Other Cancer Types

3) By Therapy Type: Medical Oncology; Radiation Oncology; Surgical Oncology; Other Therapies





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 356 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $47952.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $132565.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

The US Oncology Network

OneOncology

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS)

The Oncology Institute

Community Care Physicians, P.C. (CCP)

