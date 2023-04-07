Global Electric Lawn Mower Market to Grow by $2.6 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Lawn Mower Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric lawn mower market is forecast to grow by $2609.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period. The report on the electric lawn mower market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of product launches, presence of government initiatives that promote gardening, and increasing gardening and landscaping activities.



The electric lawn mower market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Commercial

Residential

By Type

Cordless electric lawn mower

Corded electric lawn mower

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies automation in lawn care as one of the prime reasons driving the electric lawn mower market growth during the next few years. Also, growing technological advances and increasing strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the electric lawn mower market covers the following areas:

Electric lawn mower market sizing

Electric lawn mower market forecast

Electric lawn mower market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric lawn mower market vendors that include AriensCo, Briggs and Stratton LLC, D and D Motor Systems Inc., Deere and Co., EGO, Emak Spa, Generac Holdings Inc., Greenworks Tools, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sharpex Engineering Works, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA Spa, The Great States Corp., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Unison Engg. Industries, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, and The Toro Co.. Also, the electric lawn mower market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AriensCo

Briggs and Stratton LLC

D and D Motor Systems Inc.

Deere and Co.

EGO

Emak Spa

Generac Holdings Inc.

Greenworks Tools

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sharpex Engineering Works

Snow Joe LLC

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

STIGA Spa

The Great States Corp.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Unison Engg. Industries

ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG

The Toro Co.

