Global Coronavirus Partnering 2023: Trends, Financials and Key Players for Every Deal Since 2016

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016 to 2023 provides the full collection of coronavirus disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2016.

Trends in coronavirus partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Coronavirus partnering agreement structure

Coronavirus partnering contract documents

Top coronavirus deals by value

Most active coronavirus dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive coronavirus disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering coronavirus deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for coronavirus deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of coronavirus dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in coronavirus dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading coronavirus deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active coronavirus dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to coronavirus deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all coronavirus partnering deals by specific coronavirus target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific coronavirus therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all coronavirus partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in coronavirus partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of coronavirus technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016 to 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to coronavirus trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016 to 2023 includes:

Trends in coronavirus dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to numerous coronavirus deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1500 coronavirus deal records

The leading coronavirus deals by value since 2016

Most active coronavirus dealmakers since 2016

In Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016 to 2023, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1500 coronavirus deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Selection of Companies Mentioned





1health.io

3D BioMed

3M

3rd People's Hospital of Shenzhen

7 Hills Pharma

9 Meters Biopharma

10X Genomics

A2A Pharmaceuticals

Aardvark Therapeutics

Aarhus University

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Rapid Diagnostics

Abbvie

AbCellera

ABEC

ABL Bio

Ablexis

Abnova

Aboundbio

Absolute Antibody

Abzena

Academy of Military Medical Sciences (China)

Accelerated Enrollment Solutions

Accelerate Diagnostics

Access BIO

Acer Therapeutics

Active Motif

Acuant

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

AdaptVac

Adeptrix

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Aditx Therapeutics

Adjuvance Technologies

ADMA Biologics

ADS

Advaccine Biotechnology

Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute

Advanced Remote Monitoring

Advarra

AdventHealth

Advent International

Aegea Biotechnologies

Aegis Life

Aerogen

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aetion

Affinity Biosciences

AffyXell Therapeutics

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

Africa Medical Supplies Platform

Africa Union

AGC Biologics

Age Labs

AgeX Therapeutics

Agile Biodetection

AID Genomics

AIkido Pharma

AIM ImmunoTech

Airway Therapeutics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Akers Biosciences

Akron Biotechnology

Akshaya Bio

Akston Biosciences

Albany Molecular Research

Alberta Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Aligos Therapeutics

AlivaMab Discovery Services

AlloVir

AllStar Health Brands

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alpha-Tec Systems

Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals

Altimmune

Altum Pharmaceuticals

American Association for Laboratory Accreditation

American College of Chest Physicians

American Diabetes Association

American Medical Depot

Amerimmune

AmerisourceBergen

Ametek

Amgen

AMS

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

Amyris

ANA Therapeutics

AnGes MG

Anixa Biosciences

AnteoTech

Apollo Med Innovations

Appili Therapeutics

Apple

Applied Biology

Applied Botanics

Applied DNA Sciences

Aptorum Group

Aragen Bioscience

Arbor Biosciences

Arches Research

Arctoris

Arcturus Therapeutics

Ardigen

Ares Genetics

Argonne National Laboratory

Ariadne Genomics

Armed Forces Medical Research Institute

ArtemiLife

AstraZeneca

Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atomo Diagnostics

Atreca

Atrys Health

Attana

ATUM

Audax Medical

Augmenta

AuraVax Therapeutics

Aurobindo Pharma

Australian Medical Research Institute

Austrian Research Promotion Agency

Avacta

Avalon GloboCare

Avellino Labs

Avera McKennan

Aveshka

Avid Bioservices

Avricore Health

Avrok Laboratories

AXIM Biotechnologies

Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Aytu BioScience

AzurRx BioPharma

Babson Diagnostics

Bachem

Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

BASE10 Genetics

Batavia Biosciences

Battelle

Baxter International

Baylor College

Baylor College of Medicine

BBI Solutions

BC Neuroimmunology

BC Platforms

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

BeiGene

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Belkin

Benchmark Electronics

Berg

Berkeley Lights

Beroni Group

Best Supplies

Be The Match BioTherapies

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

BetterLife Pharma

Bharat Biotech

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

BillionToOne

Binex

Bintai Kinden

Binx Health

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne

BioCanna Healthcare

Biocept

BioCheck

BioComo

Biocom Purchasing Group

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Biodesix

Biodextris

Bioforum

Biogen

Biohit Healthcare

BioIQ

BioLab Sciences

Biolase

BioLife Solutions

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Biomeme

Biomerica

BioNTech

BioPharma Plasma

Bio Products Laboratory

BioReference Laboratories

BioSig Technologies

BioSure

BioSymetrics

BioSyntagma

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council

BioTecon Diagnostics

BioTek reMEDys

Biotest

Blanver

Bluejay Diagnostics

BlueWillow Biologics

Boca Biolistics

Boeing Company

Bold Therapeutics

Booz Allen

BPL Medical Technologies

BravoVax

BreathTech

Brickell Biotech

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Brighton Biotech

Brii Biosciences

Brik

Briotech

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Brown University

Bruker

BTG

Buoy Health

Burkhan Group

BurstIQ

Butantan Institute

California Institute for Biomedical Research

Calvert Labs

Cambridge Blockchain

Cambridge Consultants

Canabo Medical Clinics

Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Canary Health Technologies

Capricor Therapeutics

Care Access Research

CareDx

Cascade Chemistry

Catalent

Catholic University Leuven

CCT Research

Ceapro

Cellect Biotechnology

Cellex

CellSafe

Celonic

Celularity

Cenetron

Centene

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Centogene

Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Centre for Human Drug Research

Cepheid

Certara

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Chargeurs

Charite Universitatsmedizin Berlin

Chembio Diagnostics

Chimeron Bio

Chinese Academy of Sciences

ChromaDex

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Cigna Healthcare

CimCure

Ciox Health

Cipla

Circuit Clinical

CIRION BioPharma Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals

City College of New York

City of Corpus Christi

CLEAR

Cleared4

ClearMask

Cleveland Clinic

ClinCapture

Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

Clinton Health Access Initiative

Clorox Company

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

CN Bio

CNS Pharmaceuticals

Co-Diagnostics

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

Cobra Biologics

Cocrystal Pharma

Codagenix

Codiak BioSciences

CohBar

Columbia University

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Confirm BioSciences

ConserV Bioscience

Contakt World Technologies

Copan Diagnostics

Cord Blood Registry

Corden Pharma

Corona Diagnostics

Corpometria Institute

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Covar Pharmaceuticals

COVAX

COVAXX

Covistat

CPT Medical

CQuentia

Creoptix

Cristal Therapeutics

Cromos Pharma

CSIRO

CSL

CSL Behring

Cubic

Curative

Curetis

CureVac

Current Health

CVC

CVD Equipment

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclica

Cyclolab

Cystron Biotech

Cytiva

CytoAgents

Cytocom

Cytodyn

CytoSorbents

CytoVale

Cytovance Biologics

CYTOVIA Therapeutics

Cyxone

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Dalberg

Dalton Pharma Services

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Dascena

Daxor

Decision Diagnostics

deCODE Genetics

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Dell Medical School

Delpharm

Department of Defence

Department of Defense

Department of Health and Human Services

DiaSorin

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

DiNonA

Diomics

DKSH

DMTC

DNA Link

DnaNudge

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Drawbridge Health

Dr Ho Now Health Products

DSG

Duality Technologies

Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore

Dyadic International

Dymax

Dynasty Castle Investments

Dynavax Technologies

DynPort Vaccine Company

E25Bio

Eckerd College

Ecolog International

Edesa Biotech

Eisai

EKF Diagnostics

Elasmogen

Eli Lilly

Ellume

Emerald Organic Growth

Emergent BioSolutions

Emergex Vaccines

Emery Pharma

Emory Healthcare

Emory University

Empatica

Empowered Diagnostics

Emulate

Ender Diagnostics

Endo International

Enesi Pharma

Enlivex

Ennaid Therapeutics

Entos Pharmaceuticals

Epidemiologic Solutions

Epivax

EpiVax Therapeutics

Epygen Biotech

Equilab International

Erasmus University Medical Center

Ethris

Eurobio

European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno

European Commission

European Prevention Center

European Union

EUSA Pharma

EverlyWell

Eversana

Evotec

EVQLV

Evvivax

Ewha Womans University

Exagen Diagnostics

Excivion

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies

Express Scripts

ExThera Medical

Exyte

FairJourney Biologics

Fareva Holding

Farmacore Biotechnology

FarmaMondo Group

Ferozsons Laboratories

FibroGenesis

Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare

Fio

First Wave Bio

Fishbowl Warehouse

FitBit

Flirtey

Florence

Florica Therapeutics

FlowMetric Life Sciences

Flowserve

FluGen

Fluidigm

Fluxergy

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Forsitech

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Frederick National Laboratory For Cancer Research

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Frontier Scientific Services

Fujifilm

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM SonoSite

Fujirebio Diagnostics

Fulgent Genetics

Galenvs Sciences

Gamaleya National Center

GAVI Alliance

GBS

GC Pharma

GE Healthcare

GEn1E Lifesciences

Genentech

GeneOne Life Science

General Motors

Generation Biotech

Generex Biotechnology

Genetic Technologies

Geneva Foundation

Genevant Sciences

Genexine





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/97xpro

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.