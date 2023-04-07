Global Coronavirus Partnering 2023: Trends, Financials and Key Players for Every Deal Since 2016

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016 to 2023 provides the full collection of coronavirus disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2016.
- Trends in coronavirus partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Coronavirus partnering agreement structure
- Coronavirus partnering contract documents
- Top coronavirus deals by value
- Most active coronavirus dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive coronavirus disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering coronavirus deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for coronavirus deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of coronavirus dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in coronavirus dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading coronavirus deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active coronavirus dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to coronavirus deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all coronavirus partnering deals by specific coronavirus target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific coronavirus therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all coronavirus partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in coronavirus partnering and dealmaking since 2016.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of coronavirus technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016 to 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to coronavirus trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016 to 2023 includes:
- Trends in coronavirus dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to numerous coronavirus deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 1500 coronavirus deal records
- The leading coronavirus deals by value since 2016
- Most active coronavirus dealmakers since 2016
In Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016 to 2023, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Coronavirus Partnering 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1500 coronavirus deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
