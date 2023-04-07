Asia Pacific Custom Software Development Market Report 2022: Dawn of the IoT and Continuing 5G Rollout Bolsters Industry

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Custom Software Development Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By End User, By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Custom Software Development Market should witness market growth of 20.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



IoT has continually been included in the creation of unique software. It has made it possible for many businesses to collect, use, and analyze enormous amounts of valuable data from billions of linked things across a variety of applications. Similarly, the high-energy link provided by 5G has become a crucial backbone for creating apps.



With its blistering data rates, low latency, and vast network bandwidth, 5G brought in innovative digital interactions that boost productivity in a variety of use cases. All these advancements are bringing digitalization to every sector. It further motivates the company to change and adapt to move at the same pace as these developments. This motivation has led to an increase in the number of companies that demand custom software.



Custom software development is increasingly becoming a key source of competitive advantage for businesses of all sizes. Software application lifecycle management aids in addressing numerous business-specific difficulties, satisfying the unique needs of the industry, and facilitating workflow. Many different desktop, web, mobile, and big data solutions are offered by custom software developers. The adoption of unique software programs results in business opportunities for greater output.



In the Asia Pacific region, the number of software developers is steadily increasing. It is expected that by 2024, India will surpass many developed nations to be the nation with the most significant population of software engineers. With these vast numbers, the region serves as an outsourcing destination for software development. Additionally, outsourcing software development is cost-effective when compared to other nations. As an outsourcing destination, South-East Asian businesses have worked hard in recent years to provide the highest service to Western companies.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Custom Software Development Market by Country 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $7.1 billion by 2028. The Japan market is registering a CAGR of 20.1% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The India market would showcase a CAGR of 21.6% during (2022-2028).



Based on Solution, the market is segmented into Enterprise Software, Web-based Solutions and Mobile App. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Telecom & IT, Retail, Healthcare and Others. Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Deployment, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Capgemini SE

Infopulse Ukraine LLC (Tietoevry Corporation)

Magora Systems

Iflexion

MentorMate, Inc. (Taylor Corporation)

Trigent Software Inc.

TRooTech Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Brainvire Infotech, Inc.

