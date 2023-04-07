United Kingdom Car Rental Market Report 2023: Featuring Lex Autolease, Avis Budget Group, SIXT, Hertz, Enterprise Rent-A-Car & More

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Car Rental Market By Vehicle Type, By Channel, By Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Kingdom car rental market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the reinstatement of post-COVID travel relaxations.

The rising number of automobiles for long-distance business trips and leisure trips will drive the growth of the United Kingdom car rental market in the upcoming five years. Growing advancement in car hire mobile applications, internet-based services, and location-based fare adjustments, coupled with easier user interphase, will also support the growth of the United Kingdom car rental market in the next five years.

Technological advancement, rapidly increasing online service providers, and market players with advanced services also facilitate the growth of the Untied Kingdom car rental market in the forecast years.



Higher Demands For Passenger Cars Drive Market Growth



Growing demands for passenger cars and growing sales for the same have been major factors driving the growth of the United Kingdom car rental market in the upcoming five years. Expanding car rental service demands a larger fleet of passenger cars. Large fleets of passenger cars and car rental services are an inter-relatively driver for the industries. 1.65 million units of passenger cars were sold in 2021 in the United Kingdom. Rising demands for flexible commutes for business trips and leisure trips will also aid in the growth of the United Kingdom car rental market in the future five years.



Concerns Toward Environment Support Market Growth



Growing concerns toward the environment and exhaustive non-renewable sources of energy also support the growth of the United Kingdom car rental market in the upcoming five years. Vehicles that traditionally use petroleum products and gases as fuel exhaust toxic gases in the environment that play a major role in environmental deterioration. Increasing pollution and rising concerns for the same have led the government to strict the regulations and further facilitate the demands for car rentals and thereby driving the growth of the United Kingdom car rental market in the future five years.



As a step toward a better environment, the government has established regulations for the use of electric vehicles. Though the population is inclined toward car rentals, they are actively opting for electric vehicles in support of the concerns toward the environment and substantiates the growth of the United Kingdom car rental market in the forecast years through 2027F.



Report Scope:



In this report, United Kingdom car rental market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By Vehicle Type:

Economy

Executive

Luxury

United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By Channel:

Online

Offline

United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By Type:

Self-Driven

Chauffer Driven

United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By End Use:

Local

Airport

Outstation

United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Car Rental Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. United Kingdom Car Rental Market Outlook



7. United Kingdom Economy Car Rental Market Outlook



8. United Kingdom Executive Car Rental Market Outlook



9. United Kingdom Luxury Car Rental Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



13. United Kingdom Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Lex Autolease Ltd.

Alphabet (GB) Ltd

Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK Ltd

LeasePlan UK Ltd

Europcar Mobility Group

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Hertz UK Ltd

SIXT SE

Dollar Rent A Car, Inc.,

Green Motion International

