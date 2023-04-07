Fruit & Vegetable Powder Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Health & Wellness Products is Fueling Sector

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028FSegmented By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fruit and vegetable powders are produced from fruit and vegetable dehydration. This powder is a key component of seasoning salt and spices and is used in a wide range of food products, including soups, sauces, pizzas, canned goods, seafood, salads, and meat.

Moreover, fruit and vegetable powder has a variety of health advantages, such as better immunity, muscle, and neuron function, blood pressure regulation, and bone health.

The top four food-producing nations in the world are China, India, the U.S., and Brazil, which shares the benefits of having large populations, lots of land, and climate zones that are conducive to growing a variety of crops, but there are also significant differences in how important food production is to each country's economy.



According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), China produced the majority of the world's agricultural output in 2020, valued at USD 1.56 trillion, of which USD 1.5 trillion was spent on food.



FAO reports that despite having only 10% of the world's arable land, China produces 25% of the world's grain and is the world's top producer of grains, cotton, fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, and fishery goods.



India, the second-largest nation in the world by population, had the second-highest agricultural output in 2020, with USD403.5 billion. The production of food accounted for USD 382.2 billion of the total agricultural output.



India is the biggest producer of milk, jute, and pulses in the world (a class of legumes that includes dry beans, lentils, and chickpeas). In addition, India is the world's second-largest producer of groundnuts, cotton, sugarcane, cotton, wheat, fruit, and vegetables.



India, the nation with the lowest per capita income, is still primarily dependent on subsistence agriculture despite having achieved grain self-sufficiency.



The scarce resources, particularly water, have been used inefficiently, resulting in crop yields that are below the global average, and output depends on seasonal monsoons. Post-harvest losses of up to 40% have been recorded for some crops as a result of infrastructure and production distribution system flaws.



Land area, population number, climate, and the standard of agricultural infrastructure and technology are just a few of the many variables that affect how much food is produced in a given nation. Although the United States is the world's biggest exporter of agricultural products, other nations such as China, India, and Brazil have emerged as significant food suppliers.



Growing Demand for Health & Wellness Products is Fueling the Market Growth



One factor driving the demand for fruit and vegetable powders is the increasing awareness of health and wellness. People are more conscious of the importance of fruits and vegetables in a healthy diet and are aware that a major amount of health issues can be attributed to a lack of proper nutrition.



These customers are drawn to fruit and vegetable powders because they provide protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals in a convenient manner. A fruit and vegetable powder combination is simple to incorporate into a smoothie, almond milk, or glass of water. These products are even more appealing because buyers don't have to worry about them going bad straight away because of their shelf stability.



Increasing Preference for Fruit Powder in Cosmetic Industry is Fueling the Market Growth



Fruit powders are a great source of essential vitamins and minerals. Their application in superfoods and skin care products is expanding as a result. Owing to its benefits and versatility, fruit powder is being used more frequently in the cosmetics industry for various types of formulations, from cremes to cleansers.



These ingredients offer body masks and wrap a colorful touch and give scrubs great exfoliating capabilities. Some other examples of fruit powders are bilberry powder, rosehip powder, and raspberry powder, which are quite popular within the cosmetic industry.



A surge in Demand for Seasonal Food Products Aids in Market Growth



Year-round demand for foods prepared with the use of seasonal food items is driving market expansion. Changes in seasonal demand have a substantial impact on the fresh food industry's supply chain. In response to consumer demand for seasonal food tastes and flavors at any time of the year, food producers and processors are adding powdered seasonal fruit and vegetables to their final items.



Fruits and vegetables that have been powdered are also a good technique to reduce waste because they may be used to repurpose fresh fruits and vegetables that would otherwise be thrown away.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global fruit & vegetable powder market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market, By Type:

Fruit Powder

Vegetable Powder

Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market, By Application:

Beverages

Confectionery Products

Bakery Products

Soups & Sauces

Dairy Products

Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Products

Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Thailand

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer Analysis



5. Global Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market Outlook



7. North America Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market Outlook



8. Europe Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market Outlook



10. South America Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Rising demand for Organic Ingredients

11.1.2. Growing Population of Health-Conscious Consumer

11.1.3. Increasing interest from Beauty Industry

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. Weather Problem

11.2.2. Crop Failure



12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fruit & Vegetable Powder Market



13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Innovative Flavors

13.2. Change in Consumer Behaviour

13.3. Growing Consumption of Packaged Food

13.4. Increasing use of flavoured Beverages

13.5. Increase use of Powder Processing Technology



14. Import & Export Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Model

16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Nutradry Pty Ltd

Batory Foods

Kanegrade Limited

Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

Aarkay Food Products Ltd

FutureCeuticals

NutriBotanica Institutional

La Herbal

Saipro Biotech Private limited

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

