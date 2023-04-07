Fruit Beer Global Market Report 2023: Rising Health Consciousness Fueling Growth

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit Beer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028FSegmented By Flavor, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fruit beer market is projected to grow robustly in the forecast period because of the growing preference for low alcohol content, a comprehensive offering by market players.

Over the past five years, one in ten global beer launches has included fruit tastes from concentrated juice, flavor extracts, or fruit peel. Significant brewers like Anheuser-Busch and Carlsberg have adopted the practice since it started with shandies in Europe. Moreover, the fruit beer brands are adjusting to the current environment and fundamentally rethinking their core messages while engaging with consumers on social media.

Brands are developing hashtag campaigns, giveaways, barter collaborations, and marketing their breweries/beers in a way that attracts new customers and draws back the crowd helping them sell it through their social media itself. Through their creative marketing efforts, firms have improved their visibility and searchability, increased consumer contact, followed by reaching out to customers.



Rising Health Consciousness Fueling the Market Growth



According to the World Health Organization, Alcoholism causes 3 million deaths yearly, causing 5.3% of all deaths. Also, according to disability-adjusted life years, alcohol contributes approximately 5.1% of the world's disease and injury burden. Fruit beers are also regarded as less hazardous for the human body than traditional beer products, rarely harming the liver or kidneys. Along with its fruity scent and flavor, fruit beer's health benefits encourage consumers to buy it. Fruit beer contains significant amounts of soluble dietary fiber, folic acid, vitamin E, and other minerals. These minerals found in fruit beer are believed to lower the risk of heart attacks. Also, these drinks usually contain optimum fiber, potassium, and calcium content, as well as hydrated the body. Consequently, it can be consumed as a health drink in addition to being a fun drink. Thus, the demand for drinks with no alcohol content further drives the market growth of fruit beer worldwide.



New Product Launches Aiding the Market Growth



Consumers are increasingly looking for low-alcohol beer options, particularly millennials. Consumers want more variety and refreshments. Therefore, the market players of fruit beer have constantly been launching new products. They are expanding their product portfolio to attract more consumers, providing them with broad product offerings. For instance, in 2022, Kenya Breweries Limited launched Rockshore Tropical Lager, which is a brand new, alcoholic, fruit-flavored beer belonging to the KBL light beer category. The new flavored beer has 4.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) and is naturally flavored with pineapple and passion fruit from tropical African fruits. Similarly, in 2022, Sonnen Hill Brewing launched their limited-edition fruit ale, i.e., raspberry and blackberry beer, available at Sonnen Hill retail shops and online stores. Hence, this factor is anticipated to further enhance the market growth of the fruit beer market in the forecast period.



Increasing Number of Bars and Restaurants Boosting the Market Growth



The increasing number of restaurants, pubs, and cafes, along with the younger generation's shifting preference for fruit brews over alcoholic beverages, are fueling the demand for fruit beer worldwide. The social habit of hanging out with friends in bars and pubs drives up the need for international fruit beers, positively influencing segment growth. In Belgium, the 408 breweries, which produce more than 1500 distinct beers, invested USD310.79 million in breweries and the hotel and catering industry in 2021. Such factors are projected to further expand the market growth in the forecast period.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global fruit beer market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Fruit Beer Market, By Flavor:

Peach

Raspberry

Cherry

Apricot

Others

Global Fruit Beer Market, By Distribution Channel:

On-trade

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Global Fruit Beer Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)



5. Global Fruit Beer Market Outlook



6. North America Fruit Beer Market Outlook



7. Europe Fruit Beer Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Fruit Beer Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Fruit Beer Market Outlook



10. South America Fruit Beer Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Rising Health Consciousness

11.1.2. Flavor Varieties

11.1.3. New Launches

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. Counterfeit Products

11.2.2. Rising Campaigns against Alcohol Consumption



12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fruit Beer Market



13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Changing Tastes and Preferences

13.2. Growing Distribution Channels

13.3. Increasing Marketing Strategies

13.4. Increasing Number of Restaurants and Lounges

13.5. Government Initiatives to Decrease Alcohol Consumption



14. Import & Export Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Model



16. SWOT Analysis

17. Competitive Landscape



18. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

All Saints Brewing Company

New Glarus Brewing Company

Lindemans Public Limited

Lost Coast Brewery

Shipyard Brewing Company

Canal Street Brewing Co., L.L.C.

Unibroue Inc.

Allagash Brewing Company

Siren Craft Brew Limited

Fifco Inc.

