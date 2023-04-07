Global Humanoid Robot Market Report 2023-2027: Demand for Enhanced Visibility and Flexibility in Industrial Operations Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Humanoid Robot Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The humanoid robot market is forecast to grow by $16055.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 53.45% during the forecast period. The report on the humanoid robot market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in industrial operations, increasing demand for humanoid robots from the logistics sector, and surging demand for humanoid robots from the medical sector.



The humanoid robot market is segmented as below:

By Application

Personal assistance and caregiving

Research and space exploration

Education and entertainment

Search and rescue

Public relations

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the emergence of smart manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the humanoid robot market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing usage of humanoids as educational robots and the rapidly growing geriatric population in most developed countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the humanoid robot market covers the following areas:

Humanoid robot market sizing

Humanoid robot market forecast

Humanoid robot market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading humanoid robot market vendors that include Boston Dynamics Inc., EZRobot Inc., Hajime Research Institute Ltd., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Invento Research Inc., Kawada Robotics Co. Ltd., Macco Robotics, PAL Robotics, Promobot LLC, ROBOTIS Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanbot Robot Co. Ltd., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Trossen Robotics, and Ubtech Robotics Inc. Also, the humanoid robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Component



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Boston Dynamics Inc.

EZRobot Inc.

Hajime Research Institute Ltd.

HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd.

Hasbro Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Invento Research Inc.

Kawada Robotics Co. Ltd.

Macco Robotics

PAL Robotics

Promobot LLC

ROBOTIS Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sanbot Robot Co. Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Trossen Robotics

Ubtech Robotics Inc

