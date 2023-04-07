Global Microprinting Market Report (2023-2028): Standards and Regulations in Banking Sector Boost Sector Growth

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microprinting Market (2023-2028) by Colour, Substrate Type, Microprinting Patterns, Application, End-Use Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microprinting Market is estimated to be USD 582.22 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 700.23 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.76%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Standards and Regulations in Banking Sector
- Technological Advancement in Microprinting
Restraints
- Increasing Digitization Limiting Microprinting
Opportunities
- Microprinting Technology is Becoming Popular in Healthcare
- Concerns about Brand Protection and Product Safety are Growing
Challenges
- Problems with Heat Setting in Microprinting Printers
Market Segmentations
The Global Microprinting Market is segmented based on Colour, Substrate Type, Microprinting Patterns, Application, End-Use Industry, and Geography.
- By Colour, the market is classified into Monochrome and Colour.
- By Substrate Type, the market is classified into Paper, Plastic and Metal.
- By Microprinting Patterns, the market is classified into Infrared ink Marking, UV Invisible Marking, Micro Embossing, Magnetic Ink, Special Ink.
- By Application, the market is classified into ID Cards, Labels, Stamps, Bank Cheques, Corporate, Defence, and Others.
- By End-Use Industry, the market is classified into Healthcare, Education, Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Packaging, Transportation and Logistics, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Microprinting Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Microprinting Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Microprinting Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|178
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$582.23 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$700.24 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Microprinting Market, By Colour
7 Global Microprinting Market, By Substrate Type
8 Global Microprinting Market, By Microprinting Patterns
9 Global Microprinting Market, By Application
10 Global Microprinting Market, By End-Use Industry
11 Americas' Microprinting Market
12 Europe's Microprinting Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Microprinting Market
14 APAC's Microprinting Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Brady Worldwide, Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Domino Printing Sciences PLC
- Evolis Group
- HP Development Company L.P
- Matica Technologies Group SA
- SAFEChecks
- Source Technologies
- Xeikon B.V.
- Xerox Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vq4sm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment