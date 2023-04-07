Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2023: High Affordability and Efficiency & Increased Integration with Automobiles Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Exchanger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global heat exchanger market size reached US$ 17.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 24.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2022-2028.

The high affordability and efficiency of the product, increasing integration in automobiles to reduce the production of vehicular exhausts, and the growing construction of new power plants represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Heat Exchanger Market Trends:



At present, the increasing demand for heat exchangers due to their high working efficiency and affordability represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively.

Besides this, the rising utilization of heat exchangers in chemical and pharmaceutical industries to condensate chemicals and control the temperature of sensitive and corrosive liquids is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing integration of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in various residential and commercial buildings to regulate indoor temperatures is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the increasing employment of heat exchangers in oil refining to condensate, heat, and cool solvents, chemicals, and various hydrocarbons is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising utilization of heavy equipment in industrial operations is supporting the market growth.

Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to open new power plants powered by steam and gas turbines to fulfill the demand for power in the residential and industrial sectors. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of heat exchangers in automobiles to reduce the production of vehicular exhausts is bolstering the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global heat exchanger market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type, material and end-use industry.



Type Insights:

Shell & Tube

Plate & Frame

Air Cooled

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the heat exchanger market based on the type. This includes shall and tube, plate and frame, air cooled, and others. According to the report, shell and tube represented the largest segment.



Material Insights:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the heat exchanger market based on the material has also been provided in the report. This includes carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel, and others. According to the report, stainless steel accounted for the largest market share.



End-Use Industry Insights:

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

HVAC and Refrigeration

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the heat exchanger market based on the end-use industry has also been provided in the report. This includes chemical, petrochemical and oil and gas, HVAC and refrigeration, food and beverage, power generation, paper and pulp, and others. According to the report, chemical accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Laval

API Heat Transfer Inc.

Danfoss

General Electric Company

Hisaka Works Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Johnson Controls

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Koch Industries Inc.

Lytron Inc.

Mersen Corporate Services SAS

Modine Manufacturing Company

Royal Hydraulics

Sondex A/S

Xylem Inc.

