Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2023: High Affordability and Efficiency & Increased Integration with Automobiles Boosts Sector

The global heat exchanger market size reached US$ 17.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 24.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2022-2028.
The high affordability and efficiency of the product, increasing integration in automobiles to reduce the production of vehicular exhausts, and the growing construction of new power plants represent some of the key factors driving the market.
Heat Exchanger Market Trends:
At present, the increasing demand for heat exchangers due to their high working efficiency and affordability represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively.
Besides this, the rising utilization of heat exchangers in chemical and pharmaceutical industries to condensate chemicals and control the temperature of sensitive and corrosive liquids is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing integration of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in various residential and commercial buildings to regulate indoor temperatures is offering a favorable market outlook.
Apart from this, the increasing employment of heat exchangers in oil refining to condensate, heat, and cool solvents, chemicals, and various hydrocarbons is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising utilization of heavy equipment in industrial operations is supporting the market growth.
Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to open new power plants powered by steam and gas turbines to fulfill the demand for power in the residential and industrial sectors. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of heat exchangers in automobiles to reduce the production of vehicular exhausts is bolstering the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global heat exchanger market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type, material and end-use industry.
Type Insights:
- Shell & Tube
- Plate & Frame
- Air Cooled
- Others
The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the heat exchanger market based on the type. This includes shall and tube, plate and frame, air cooled, and others. According to the report, shell and tube represented the largest segment.
Material Insights:
- Carbon Steel
- Stainless Steel
- Nickel
- Others
A detailed breakup and analysis of the heat exchanger market based on the material has also been provided in the report. This includes carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel, and others. According to the report, stainless steel accounted for the largest market share.
End-Use Industry Insights:
- Chemical
- Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
- HVAC and Refrigeration
- Food & Beverage
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Others
A detailed breakup and analysis of the heat exchanger market based on the end-use industry has also been provided in the report. This includes chemical, petrochemical and oil and gas, HVAC and refrigeration, food and beverage, power generation, paper and pulp, and others. According to the report, chemical accounted for the largest market share.
Regional Insights:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
