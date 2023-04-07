U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report 2023: Wide Availability of Treatment Bolsters Sector Growth

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapy (Topical/Drugs, Surgery, Photodynamic Therapy), By Drug Class, By Product, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. actinic keratosis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.03% over the forecast period.

The wide availability of actinic keratosis therapeutic services and the surge in awareness for actinic keratosis (AK) treatment are anticipated to drive market growth. Moreover, the strong demand for minimally invasive therapies for AK and escalated adoption of topical regimens are expected to support market growth. For instance, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Research, 5% fluorouracil cream is the most preferred and best first-line treatment for actinic keratosis.



The growing consumer awareness about dermatological diseases, such as AK, is a major growth booster for the market. An increase in knowledge about diagnostics and treatment strategies for the disease has driven the overall adoption of AK treatment. Field-directed treatments, such as 5-fluorouracil, diclofenac, and imiquimod are expected to witness greater market penetration over the coming years. For instance, clinical trials demonstrated that the patients treated with imiquimod-containing formulation achieved a clearance of around 75%.



Moreover, higher safety and tolerability factors associated with topical actinic keratosis preparations have increased the demand for topical drugs to treat actinic keratosis. For instance, according to phase-3 clinical trials of topical agents for AK published at clinicaltrials.gov, no severe adverse effects were noted from topical AK therapies. Some formulations produced some local skin irritations like allergies but novel topical preparations such as tirbanibulin, and ingenol mebutate showed more favorable tolerability profiles, which is expected to increase the market growth.



According to the NIH, the combination of photodynamic therapy with topical formulations improves the clearance rates as compared to monotherapy alone. Moreover, according to the study published in Healio, the combination therapy of aminolevulinic acid 20% and PDT has shown positive outcomes with fewer side effects in AK. Thus, a strong promise from combination therapies in the treatment of actinic keratosis is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, leading participants are undertaking strategic initiatives such as product launches, expansion, and partnerships among other strategies to increase their market share. For instance, in February 2021 Athenex, Inc. a leading biopharmaceutical company launched Klisyri for the treatment of actinic keratosis of the scalp in the U.S. Along with this launch, the company announced the licensing of additional territories for tirbanibulin to its partner PharmaEssentia Corp.



U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Report Highlights

The surgery segment held the largest share owing to the higher demand for complete disease eradication and high penetration of cryotherapy procedures

The photodynamic therapy segment registered the fastest growth rate because of high site specificity and less incidence of side effects

The nucleoside metabolic inhibitors segment accounted for the largest market in 2022 due to the strong commercial performance of Fluroplex, Carac, and Efudex along with a higher demand for topical formulations to treat the initial stages of the disease

Based on product, the 5-fluorouracil segment dominated the U.S. actinic keratosis treatment market in 2022, whereas, the tirbanibulin segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment

The hospitals segment was the largest in 2022 owing to increasing physician-assisted procedures performed in hospitals

Key players dominating the market include Bausch Health Companies, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Almirall, S.A.; and Biofrontera AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market drivers analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing disease prevalence

3.2.1.2 Preventive strategies

3.2.1.3 Easy availability of treatment

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 Lack of consumer awareness

3.2.2.2 Generic penetration



Chapter 4 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Segment Analysis, By Therapy, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Therapy Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market, by Therapy, 2018 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5.1 Topical/Drugs

4.5.2 Surgery

4.5.2.2 Cryotherapy

4.5.2.3 Others

4.5.3 Photodynamic Therapy



Chapter 5 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Segment Analysis, By Product 2018 - 2030 (USD Million) (Volume, Number of Units Sold)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5.1 5-fluorouracil

5.5.1.2 Carac

5.5.1.3 Fluoroplex

5.5.1.4 Actikerall

5.5.1.5 Tolak

5.5.1.6 Others

5.5.2 Diclofenac

5.5.2.2 Solaraze

5.5.2.3 Voltaren

5.5.2.4 Pennsaid

5.5.2.5 Others

5.5.3 Imiquimod

5.5.3.2 Aldara

5.5.3.3 Zyclara

5.5.3.4 Others

5.5.4 Tirbanibulin

5.5.5 Capecitabine

5.5.5.2 Xeloda

5.5.5.3 Others

5.5.6 Aminolevulinic acid

5.5.6.2 Ameluz

5.5.6.3 Levulan

5.5.7 Porfimer sodium

5.5.8 Others

5.5.8.2 Gemzar

5.5.8.3 Clolar

5.5.8.4 Vidaza

5.5.8.5 Metvix

5.5.8.6 Others



Chapter 6 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Segment Analysis, By Drug Class, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 Drug Class Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market, by Drug Class, 2018 to 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5.1 Nucleoside metabolic inhibitors

6.5.2 Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

6.5.3 Immune response modifiers

6.5.4 Photoenhancers

6.5.5 Others



Chapter 7 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Segment Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Definition and Scope

7.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market, by End-use, 2018 to 2030

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

7.5.1 Hospitals

7.5.2 Private clinics

7.5.3 Homecare

7.5.4 Others



Chapter 8 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 U.S. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market - Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Bausch Health Companies, Inc

LEO Pharma A/S

Almirall, S.A

Biofrontera AG

GALDERMA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Novartis AG

Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc

Viatris Inc.

3M

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/197sap

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment