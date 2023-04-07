Global Trade Management Market Report 2023: Increasing Volume of International Trade Drives Growth

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Trade management Market by Component (Solutions, and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, and Cloud), Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and medium-sized enterprises), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The publisher forecasts the global trade management Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2022 to USD 1.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.

By Solutions, the trade function segment have the second highest market share during the forecast period

Trade management market solutions are gaining popularity with the increasing cross-border sales across all the major verticals, such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, and government and public. One of the main reasons for the growth of trade management solutions is the rising challenge faced by enterprises in managing their complex trade processes. Different countries have laid down different rules and regulations on international trade, increasing the pressure on businesses. Trade management solutions are convenient to manage and ensure enterprises optimize their trade process and comply with the changing rules and regulations about trade.

By Services, the professional services segment to hold the second largest market size during the forecast period

Professional services are those provided by experts or professionals for the assistance of businesses. Consultancy, implementation, support, and maintenance are some of these services. In order to meet the organization's security demands, the professional services team provides comprehensive services using the most recent techniques, technologies, skills, knowledge, and strategies. Additionally, they provide tailored deployment, risk analysis, and deployment assistance using industry-specific best practises.

By Region, Europe is expected to grow at the second highest market share during the forecast period

The EU is one of the most outward-oriented economies in the world in terms of trade. It is also the world's largest single market area. Free trade among its members is one of the founding principles of Europe, and it is committed to opening up world trade. Europe actively engages with countries or regional groupings to negotiate trade agreements. These agreements grant mutually beneficial access to the markets of both Europe and the countries concerned. European companies grow their businesses and can more easily import the raw materials they use to make their products. Each agreement is unique and can include tariff reductions, rules on intellectual property or sustainable development, or clauses on human rights.

Europe also gets input from the public, business, and non-government bodies when negotiating trade agreements or rules. Europe represents potential opportunities for international trade, considering the large number of diversified industries in this region.

For instance, the automotive industry plays a substantial role in Europe, as 16 million automotive units are manufactured, about 16% of the global annual production. The aerospace and defense industry contributes largely to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Europe due to the presence of major players, such as Rolls-Royce, Thales, and BAE Systems. Europe invests heavily in the healthcare and life sciences vertical. According to the data published by Eurostat Statistics in March 2017, Europe is a major market for trade, as the EU-28 accounts for 15% of the global trade in goods.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Volume of International Trade

Emerging Trend of Digitalization

Government Regulations and Compliances

Restraints

Resistance to Change Legacy Systems or Adopt New Technologies

Opportunities

Advanced Features to Link with Existing Corporate Systems

Innovations in Scaas

Increased Consumer Expectations for Free and Fast Delivery

Challenges

Lack of Capabilities to Manage GTM Systems

Increasing Complexities in Trade Management

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Trade Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services

7 Trade Management Market, by Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises

8 Trade Management Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Trade Management Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transportation and Logistics

9.3 Government and Public Sector

9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.8 Other Verticals

10 Trade Management Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

3Rdwave

4Pl Consultancy

Accuity

Aeb

Aptean

Bamboo Rose

Bdp International

Bolero International

Cargowise

Centrade

Descartes

E2Open

Expeditors

Global Customs Compliance

Infor

Livingston International

Mic Customs Solutions

Neurored

Noatum Logistics

Ocr Services

Oracle

Qad Precision

Sap

Shipsy

Thomson Reuters

Vigilant Global Trade Services

Webb Fontaine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mlbvh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment