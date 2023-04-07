European Customer Survey 2022 - Health, Wellness, and Well-being Services in Cars: Electric Vehicle Owners Show a Higher Level of Interest in Health, Wellness, and Well-being Features

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer - Health, Wellness, and Well-being Services in Cars, Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a greater emphasis on a safe environment and exacerbated the need for more convenience in daily activities. The automotive industry has aligned itself with this trend, focusing on solutions and systems that enhance the safety and comfort of drivers and passengers.
This study aims to support automakers and allied industry players with robust, data-backed recommendations on the ideal use cases, packages, and pricing for implementing health, wellness, and well-being (HWW) features. The study provides customer analysis by vehicle segment type across Europe and by user interest and preference in features such as air quality control, driver drowsiness detection, adaptive cruise control, seat positioning, and cabin filtration. Data was collected using a panel-based survey in Europe.
A total of 1,801 decision-makers or key influencers in the connected car services space were surveyed to obtain the results. The research applies data weighting to account for the overrepresentation or underrepresentation of specific vehicle segments or gender groups in the sample. This ensures that the overall results reflect the market segment structure.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives
- List of HWW Features the Research Considered
- Research Methodology
- Sample Structure by Country and Vehicle Segment
- Data Weighting European Aggregation
2. Key Findings
3. Respondents Profile and Driving Habits
- Respondent Profile: Demographics
- Respondent Profile: Household
- Average Driving Time
- Respondent Mapping by Vehicle Ownership Type
- Preferred Engine Type for Next Car Purchase by Country
- Preferred Engine Types for Next Car Purchase by Car Segment
- Frequency of Car Usage before COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
- Daily Mobility during COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
4. Customer Preferences for the Next Car Purchase
- Important Attributes in Car Purchasing Decisions
- Important Attributes in Car Purchasing Decisions by Country
- Important Attributes in Car Purchasing Decisions by Segment
- General Interest in Features
- General Interest in Features by Country
- Consideration of Sensors in Cars
- Consideration of Sensors in Cars by Country
5. Health, Wellness, and Well-being Features Interest
- HWW Feature Descriptions
- Real-life Scenarios of Health Features and Interest
- List of HWW Features the Research Considered
- Future Interest in Purchasing HWW Features
- Respondents' Interest in HWW
- General Interest in Purchasing Health Features
- General Interest in Purchasing Wellness Features
- General Interest in Purchasing Well-being Features
- Interest in HWW Features: Customer Segmentation
- Interest in HWW Features: Segmentation
- HWW Prospects by Countries
- General Interest in Health Features by Vehicle Segment
- Impact of Income, Education, and Occupation on Health Features
- Impact of Gender, Age, and Life Stage on Health Features
- Interest in Health Features by Powertrain Type
- Consideration of Sensors in Cars by Country
- Interest in Wellness Features by Vehicle Segment
- Best Prospects for Wellness Features in High-income and Self-employed Segments
- Impact of Gender, Age, and Life Stage on Wellness Features
- Interest in Wellness Features by Powertrain Type
- Interest in Well-being Features by Vehicle Segment
- Impact of Income, Education, and Occupation on Well-being Features
- Impact of Gender, Age, and Life Stage on Well-being Features
- Interest in Well-being Features by Powertrain Type
- Interest in HWW Features by Engine Type
6. Health, Wellness, and Well-being Features: Pricing
- Preferred Way of Accessing or Subscribing to HWW Features
- Price Sensitivity Test for the 11 Deep-dive Features
- Preferences Toward Payment Modes for HWW Features
- HWW Features: Willingness to Pay
- HWW Features: Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand (PED)
- HWW Features: Price Elasticity
- Willingness to Pay for Vital Stat Monitoring
- Willingness to Pay for Air Quality Map
- Willingness to Pay for Cabin Viral Filtration (Filter)
- Willingness to Pay for UV Air Sanitizer
- Willingness to Pay for Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Willingness to Pay for Driver Drowsiness/Distraction Detection and Alarm
- Willingness to Pay for Drunken Driving Detection and Alarm
- Willingness to Pay for Automated and Customized Seat Positioning
- Willingness to Pay for Mood-specific Infotainment
- Willingness to Pay for Smart Seat
- Willingness to Pay for Wellness/Comfort Seat
- Preferred Control Option to Interact with Mood-specific Infotainment
- Preferred Output/Feedback Mechanism for Driver Drowsiness
7. Digital Devices and Health-related Activities
- Activities Respondents Engage in and Monitor at Least Once a Month
- Activities Engaged in at Least Once a Month by Gender and Age
- Device Usage for Private Applications
- Device Usage for Private Applications by Country
8. Data Connectivity
- Willingness to Share Data with Car Dealers
- Customers' Reward/Compensation Expectations
- Willingness to Share Data with Car Dealers by Age Group
9. Appendix
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txeqe7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.