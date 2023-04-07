Luxury Yacht Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Superyacht Demand Boosts Industry

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Yacht Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Material, and Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The luxury yacht market size is expected to grow from US$ 6,076.59 million in 2022 to US$ 10,338.10 by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2028.



The growing awareness regarding environmental protection and the need to lower the carbon footprint left behind by the diesel yacht is driving a shift toward luxury yachts operating on green energy. With the increasing demand for luxury yachts running on renewable energy, yacht manufacturers are working on harnessing solar energy to provide electricity to yachts. As most yachts cruise in sunny places, harnessing power from the sun becomes easier.

For example, in April 2021, the Sunreef Yachts Eco R&D team produced an in-house solar power system. The system is enabled with the industry's first composite-integrated photovoltaic technology that uses ultra-thin, shock-resistant, and highly efficient solar cells.



Many luxury yacht market players are implementing solar panels on yachts, making their operations eco-friendly. For instance, in February 2022, ALVA Yachts introduced ECO 60 Explorer electric yachts with solar panels. This new yacht has an expansive roof integrated with solar panels.

In February 2023, Silent-Yachts launched Silent 60, its first solar electric catamaran, at its shipyard in Fano, Italy. This luxury yacht has four guest cabins on the lower deck, with a spacious master suite. It also consists of numerous social areas, including an airy main saloon, a cozy bow area, an aft cockpit, and a flybridge.

Further, in March 2022, Zaha Hadid Architects partnered with Rossinavi and designed Oneiric, a luxury yacht that works 100% on solar power. It consists of a solar-paneled roof, making it entirely run on renewable energy. Thus, the rising implementation of green energy in luxury yachts is emerging as a notable trend in the luxury yacht market.



Based on size, the luxury yacht market is segmented into 75-120 feet, 121-250 feet, and above 250 feet. 121-250 feet length luxury yachts are preferred across the globe. However, the increasing trend of personal yachts from billionaires is creating significant demand for 75-120 feet length luxury yachts.



A yacht of size 75-120 feet is also known as a superyacht. Superyachts are generally used for sports activities as they are lightweight. Luxury yachts of this size cannot accommodate several rooms; thus, they are not preferred for long travels or vacation and tourism applications. However, the increase in water sports activities by both private and commercial end users is contributing to the rise in the demand for luxury yachts of size 75-120 feet.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Yacht Tourism

Increasing Superyacht Demand

Key Market Restraints

High Initial Cost and Carbon Footprint

Key Market Opportunities

Rising Demand in Asia Pacific

Future Trends

Implementation of Solar Energy

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 161 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6076.59 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10338.1 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Luxury yacht Market Landscape



5. Luxury Yacht Market- Key Market Dynamics



6. Luxury Yacht Market- Global Market Analysis



7. Luxury Yacht Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Type



8. Luxury Yacht Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Material

9. Luxury Yacht Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Size



10. Luxury yacht Market- Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Luxury Yacht Market



12. Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Azimut Benetti S.p.A.

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

DELTA MARINE

Brunswick Corporation

Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited

Damen Group

FINCANTIERI S.p.A.

Heesen Yachts Sales B.V.

Palumbo Superyachts Ancona s.r.l

Oceanco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56kd1t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment