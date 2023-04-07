Fluxys Belgium - 7 April 2023 13:30 CET - Regulated information: ordinary general meeting on 9 May 2023

English Dutch French

The Board of Directors of Fluxys Belgium SA has the honour to invite the shareholders of the company to attend the ordinary general meeting to be held on Tuesday 9 May 2023 from 2.30 pm at the company's registered office, Kunstlaan 31, 1040 Brussels.



Download below the notice of meeting for the ordinary general meeting in Dutch or French.

The other documents related to the ordinary general meeting as well as the integrated annual report 2022 are available on the Fluxys Belgium website.

