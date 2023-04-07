Global Joint Pain Injections Market Report 2023: Growing Occurrence of Osteoarthritis Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Joint Pain Injections Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Injection Type, By Distribution Channel, By Joint Type Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Joint Pain Injections Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Direct injections into the joints are used to treat joint pain and reduce swelling and inflammation. Geriatric patients typically have joint discomfort as a consequence of pre-existing medical conditions or illnesses.

For example, joint pain from arthritis, a common condition that primarily affects the knee, ankle, hip, shoulder, elbow, and facet joints of the spine, causes inflammation and adds to joint discomfort. The market for joint pain injections is also anticipated to grow due to the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis and the rising demand for economic therapies for these diseases.



The demand for joint pain treatment solutions is increased by the aging population and the rising prevalence of obesity. To meet this rising demand, the main market participants are doing research and development operations to produce more effective treatment options, such as prolotherapy, autologous conditioned serum, platelet-rich plasma, and plasma matrix therapy.

Moreover, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is created from the patient's blood and injected into a troublesome joint to reduce arthritis-related pain and stiffness.

Furthermore, developing such cutting-edge procedures offers major market participants chances for investment, which is expected to fuel the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. In addition, the primary reason driving the expansion of the joint pain injections market is the rise in the frequency of accident-related injuries in modern society.



Increased R&D efforts by the major market players and innovations like single injection therapy and plasma matrix therapy will present profitable opportunities for the market players to invest.

Other factors driving the growth of the joint pain injections market include the prevalence of obesity globally, the rise in geriatric patients, and the increase in the number of arthritis cases along with joint disorders. Nonetheless, physical therapy is frequently used with injections to preserve or increase joint stability and mobility. While physical therapy alone may not be sufficient to control pain &inflammation, the pairing typically produces superior benefits.



Market Growth Factors

Growing occurrence of osteoarthritis



Osteoarthritis is one of the leading causes of disability among the elderly and a prevalent illness (OA). As the population's average age rises, the incidence of knee osteoarthritis (OA) increases. OA is the leading cause of chronic disability and the most common articular disease in the industrialized world, with knee and/or hip OA being the most common form.

As a result of population aging and the incidence of obesity and overweight in the overall population, it is anticipated that the number of people with symptomatic knee OA will increase. Joint stiffness and pain may become severe enough to make ordinary tasks difficult. Due to the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, it is anticipated that the market for injections to treat joint pain will undergo significant growth.



Increasing global geriatric population



The World Health Organization predicts that by 2030, one in six people will be 60 or older. By this date, there will be 1.4 billion persons aged 60 or older, up from 1 billion in 2020. By 2050, the number of people worldwide aged 60 or older will have doubled. (2.1 billion). The number of persons aged 80 or older is anticipated to triple between 2020 and 2050, reaching 426 million. By 2050, two-thirds of the world's over-60 population will dwell in low- and middle-income countries.

In the elderly, back and neck pain, osteoarthritis, COPD, diabetes, depression, and dementia are all frequent diseases. As people age, they are more likely to suffer from many ailments simultaneously. In light of this, the need for joint pain injections would increase dramatically over the forecast period due to the population's aging trend.



Market Restraining Factors

Lack of knowledge regarding this treatment option



Injections for joint discomfort are unheard of by the general public. Joint soreness is treated with hyaluronic acid injections, corticosteroids, and platelet-rich plasma. It takes extensive knowledge and training to use these injections. Injections for joint pain are often given to patients by doctors and other medical personnel. Professionals are provided the equipment and instruction required to complete this. However, the market's expansion is constrained by the absence of government initiatives to support joint pain injections.



