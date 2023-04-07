Stellantis Annual General Meeting Live Webcast

AMSTERDAM, April 7, 2023 - Stellantis N.V. announced today that a link for the live webcast to its Annual General Meeting for the approval of Stellantis N.V.’s 2022 financial statements will be made available on www.stellantis.com on the day of the event.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.













@Stellantis



Stellantis



Stellantis



Stellantis



For more information, contact:



Fernão SILVEIRA + 31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com



Nathalie ROUSSEL + 33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com







communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com









Attachment