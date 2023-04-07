Bitget Features GoSleep (ZZZ) on Launchpad and Introduces Sunshine Pool

Victoria, Seychelles, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading crypto derivatives exchange and copy trading platform, has announced a new round of launchpad listing featuring GoSleep (ZZZ), the leading Web3 sleep and healthy living reward app on Arbitrum. The launchpad tickets for ZZZ token will be allocated on Apr 17, with the deposit period starting on Apr 10. In this round of launchpad, Bitget has also introduced the sunshine pool, which is specially designed to provide fair opportunities for more participants to get allocations.







Bitget's Launchpad was initially introduced in February 2022, and as of now, it has launched eight early-stage projects with a price increase of up to 14950% in the first week of their listing. Previously, Launchpad featured REVO, BBO, and HALO, offering users the opportunity to participate in early-stage token sales for handpicked brightest projects.



GoSleep aims to motivate users to pursue a healthy lifestyle by providing them with sleep tracking tools and personalized advice on sleep patterns to help gradually develop healthy sleeping habits. Earlier in February, GoSleep secured funding of 2 million USD, led by Foresight Ventures, and with participation from CCC Capital, Amber Group, SevenX Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and Gate Labs.



Bitget users who sign up for the launchpad and make a minimum deposit of 300 USDT within the deposit period from Apr 10 to 17 will be eligible for allocation of tickets on Launchpad. The final allocation will be decided in terms of the user's net deposit proportion of net deposit from all participating users and fit into the context of the total Launchpad ticket number. Users who get less than 1 ticket allocated can grab a share of the sunshine pool with 200,000 ZZZ tokens instead.



Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, said, "We're excited to work with GoSleep on our latest round of Launchpad. Our Launchpad has seen tremendous success in the past, with up to 100k users participating in previous rounds. With the introduction of the sunshine pool, we're able to include more participants to get allocations, creating a fair and equitable opportunity for all participating users. We remain committed to offering our users access to the brightest and most promising projects in the crypto industry, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to build a robust and thriving ecosystem for all our users."



About Bitget



Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with futures trading and copy trading services as its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL. According to Coingecko, Bitget is currently a top 5 futures trading platform and a top 10 spot trading platform.For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord



