Global Snail Beauty Products Market Report 2023: Expansion of E-commerce Distribution Channel Drives Growth

The Global Snail Beauty Products Market size is expected to reach $711 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Today, various insect-based substances, from beetles to cochineal to silkworms to snails to spiders, are employed in personal care and beauty products to improve their functional capabilities. Snail slime is used to make cosmetics for snails. A snail secretes this through its body as the outside mucus.

Snail mucus contains antioxidants, including hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and elastin, that lessen the appearance of wrinkles, acne, dark spots, rosacea, and other skin conditions. Snail slime is, therefore, a component of many skincare and cosmetic products.



Users of beauty products are beginning to give snail slime-labeled cosmetics a lot of attention, and their use is anticipated to rise throughout the projected period. This is mostly attributable to the aggressive degree of marketing and promotion used by vendors and manufacturing firms and the development of awareness regarding functional characteristics and their advantages for the skin.

The high concentration of active compounds in snail slime helps to encourage skin regeneration and cell turnover. Skin regeneration and cell turnover are aided by snail slime's high concentration of active chemicals. Because of its exfoliating and moisturizing qualities, it is commonly used to reduce acne scars, acne spots, and skin discolorations. Stretch marks, expression lines, and anti-wrinkle uses are all recommended.



In the upcoming years, the market is expected to increase due to the rising popularity of snail beauty products, such as multipurpose creams, cell regeneration creams, snail products for acne, snail skin care, snail spa therapy, and snail beauty creams. More advertising efforts are anticipated to drive up demand for snail beauty products in the coming years. It is anticipated throughout the projected period that a rise in celebrity endorsements of snail beauty products on social media and television channels will propel business growth.



Market Growth Factors

Expansion of e-commerce distribution channel



People can benefit from ease because of specialized e-commerce sites for cosmetics and toiletries. The transition from offline to internet shopping was greatly aided by the COVID-19 pandemic phase. This change also made it easy and affordable for the sellers to examine the possibilities of various products while simultaneously reaching all user segments.

Also, many social media platforms are assisting companies in giving great awareness to various e-commerce platforms, which increases the likelihood that beauty products will be sold. The market for snail beauty products is expanding due to the growing popularity of online shopping.



Increased number of working women



Recent years have seen a sharp rise in the proportion of working women. In every country in the globe, women devote a sizable amount of time to pursuits that aren't traditionally counted as 'economic activities.' As a result, female involvement in labor markets tends to rise when the time costs associated with unpaid caregiving are cut, distributed equally among males, and made more compatible with market activity.

According to the World Bank, the percentage of employed women globally was 39.2% in 2021. The increase in female higher education is one of the key causes causing women to have high employment rates. These benefits ought to raise the market of snail beauty products during the predicted period.



Market Restraining Factors

Availability of low-cost substitutes



The use of snail beauty products has several advantages. The demand for these goods is being constrained by several issues, though. The high cost of snail beauty products relative to traditional cosmetics and the presence of alternatives on the market are two important issues limiting industry expansion.

Also, various products are available on the market that can be used in place of snail beauty items. Since it contains diosgenin, a substance that can be used in the laboratory to produce both DHEA and estrogen, wild yam has been marketed as a source of natural DHEA. As a result, the market for snail beauty products is being constrained by their high price and these alternatives.



