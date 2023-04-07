Global Electronic Data Capture Systems Market Report to 2030: Digitalization of Clinical Trials and Adoption of eClinical Solutions Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Data Capture Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud Based, On-premise), By Development Phase (Phase I, II, III, IV), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic data capture systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.63 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.6%.

Companies Mentioned

IQVIA Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Oracle

DATATRAK International, Inc.

Clario

Castor

Calyx

OpenClinica, LLC

IBM

Veeva Systems

The key factors driving the market growth include the digitalization of clinical trials, increasing R&D investments, adoption of eClinical solutions, and the need to standardize data collection and quality checks. EDC systems improve information management and analysis, accelerate the timeline for clinical trial approval, and support faster decision-making pertaining to product approval procedures.

Medical device manufacturers, CROs, and biopharmaceutical companies are adopting these solutions to save the cost and time spent on clinical trial data management.



Clinical trial operations were significantly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, an estimated 12% of clinical trial activity was paused according to a survey published by Oracle in 2021. However, the pandemic also catalyzed the adoption of clinical trials automation, operation, and data management technologies such as teleconsultations, EHR, remote monitoring, digital consent, and clinical data capture & management systems.

Around 76% of the respondents comprising representatives from the pharma & biotech industry, the medical devices industry, and CROs reported that the COVID-19 public health emergency accelerated their usage of decentralized clinical trial methods. This is estimated to fuel the demand for EDC systems as the management of clinical trials continues to undergo digitalization post-COVID.



The associated benefits of an eClinical solution, or EDC as part of an eClinical solution, are also expected to increase the adoption of such solutions in the coming years. These include recommendations on the medical interpretation of emergent findings, the use of AI and analytics, and the elimination of data discrepancies.

The other benefits of adopting EDC systems include advanced statistical analysis and improved compilation of technical & scientific data required for the fulfillment of regulatory prerequisites of clinical trials. The growing awareness pertaining to the advantages of EDC services over paper-based clinical information management is a major factor contributing to the growth of this market.



Moreover, the rising trend of outsourcing across the healthcare IT services industry creates more avenues for contract research organizations to enter into the eClinical solutions marketplace. The increasing number of decentralized clinical trials also presents lucrative opportunities for market players active in the EDC systems market.

Growing adoption of cloud-based services, rising interoperability, and product upgrades are other factors attributing to the market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing competition amongst the major pharmaceutical companies is urging them to expand their R&D budgets, thus resulting in a greater number of clinical studies. Also, the increasing number of patent expirations is another factor contributing to the increase in the number of clinical studies for drug development and discovery. This is anticipated to propel the demand for EDC systems.



Electronic Data Capture Systems Market Report Highlights

The Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems market was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period

The need to increase the efficiency of data collection and enhance the overall data quality is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period

Services dominated the market by component in 2022, while the software segment is estimated to grow the fastest. Consultation services for EDC installation and data support and management are some of the key services offered to EDC system customers

The web & cloud-based segment held the largest share of the market by delivery mode in 2022. It is also expected to grow the fastest in the coming years

Factors attributing to the growth of web & cloud-based EDC systems include real-time data capture, real-time data transfer, immediate feedback, faster data cleaning, and scalability

Castor, for example, offers a cloud-based clinical data management platform that includes EDC, ePRO, eCOA, eConsent, eSource, and decentralized trial solutions. This facilitates the easy capture and integration of data received from patients, devices, clinicians, wearables, and EHR systems

EDC systems also help in minimizing the errors that may occur during manual data entry. Also, the use of these solutions enables considerable savings of time and research-associated costs. This is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2022

3.3 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.4.1 Supplier Power

3.4.2. Buyer Power

3.4.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Industry Analysis - PEST (Political & Legal, Economic, Social, and Technological)

3.5.1 Political/Legal Landscape

3.5.2 Economic Landscape

3.5.3 Social Landscape

3.5.4 Technology Landscape



Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Current Impact & Future Scenario

4.2. Impact on Market Players

Chapter 5 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market: Segment Analysis, By Development Phase, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Development Phase Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems market, by Development Phase, 2018 to 2030

5.3 Phase I

5.4 Phase II

5.5 Phase III

5.6 Phase IV

Chapter 6 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market: Segment Analysis, By Delivery Mode, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Delivery Mode Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems market, by Delivery Mode, 2018 to 2030

6.3 Web & Cloud-based

6.4 On-premise

Chapter 7 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market: Segment Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Component Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market, by Component, 2018 to 2030

7.3 Software

7.4 Services

Chapter 8 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market: Segment Analysis, By End-user, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.1 End-user Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

8.2 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market, by End-user, 2018 to 2030

8.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

8.4 Medical Device Firms

8.5 Hospitals/Healthcare providers

8.6 CROs

8.7 Others

Chapter 9 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market: Regional Market Analysis 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 10 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market - Competitive Analysis

10.1 Participant's Overview

10.2 Financial Performance

10.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4. Participant Categorization

10.4.1 Market Leaders

10.4.2 Strategy Mapping

10.5. List of Market Players



Chapter 11 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market - Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrkf63

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment