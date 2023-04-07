Global Dental Tourism Market Report 2023: High Insurance Premiums Drive Growth

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Dental Implants, Orthodontics), By Provider (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental tourism market size is expected to reach USD 43.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Franco-Vietnamese Hospital.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Fortis Healthcare

Clove Dental

Medlife Group

Raffles Medical Group

Oris Dental Centre

Dubai Dental Hospital

Imperial Dental Specialist Center

Thantakit International Dental Center

The industry is expanding significantly due to factors, such as high insurance premium prices, an increase in the number of uninsured & underinsured persons in developed countries, and lengthier waiting times in the home country.

In addition, cheaper air rates, easy availability of superior healthcare treatments, and the tourism component all contribute to the advantages of outbound dental tourism. The selection criteria for dentists for medical tourists depends on variables including cost, accessibility, and service quality. According to a report published by Congress the 'Dental Crisis in America' found that almost around 50% of Americans lack dental insurance.



On the other hand, the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K. handles a portion of the cost of dental care. In developed nations like Australia, dental care is also quite expensive for individuals with dental insurance. In Australia, dental implants and cosmetic dentistry are not covered by dental insurance.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 resulted in significant challenges for the dental industry, including reduced activity and constraints on dental office operations. Unlike businesses that were able to transition to work-from-home in response to the pandemic, the personalized & hands-on nature of patient care by dental professionals could not be done remotely. As countries began instituting lockdowns in early 2020, dental tourism experienced reduced demand for incoming patients in Asia, Europe, the U.S., and various other markets.



Dental Tourism Market Report Highlights

Based on services, the dental implants segment held the largest revenue share in 2022.The rising incidence of dental injuries due to car accidents and sports injuries are factors supporting the need for dental implants

The cosmetic dentistry segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Cosmetic dentistry is thriving because developing nations have created a great quantity of disposable wealth

The dentistry clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. The rising number of independent dentistry clinics, as a result of increased competition among providers and the demand for cost-effective treatments, will support the segment growth

Asia Pacific dominated the industry in 2022 due to various factors, such as the availability of highly skilled & experienced dentists, superior dental infrastructure, and regional government permissions for foreign patient intake at medical institutions

Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the high adoption of the French healthcare system as an alternative to the American healthcare system owing to the growing medical prices in the U.S. for various treatments including dental care, women's care, preventive care, cancer treatment, cosmetic surgery, and other major surgeries/treatment procedures

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope And Objectives

Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.2.1 Service

3.2.2 Provider

3.2.3 Region

3.3 Competitive Insights

3.4 Dental Tourism Market Outlook, 2021



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

4.2 Dental Tourism Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.4 Regulatory Framework

4.5 Impact Of COVID-19 On Dental Tourism Market



Chapter 5 Dental Tourism Market: Service Analysis

5.1 Dental Tourism Service Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Dental Tourism Service Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2017 To 2030 For The Service Segment

5.3.1 Dental Implants

5.3.1.1 Dental Implants Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Orthodontics

5.3.2.1 Orthodontics Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Dental Cosmetics

5.3.3.1 Dental Cosmetics Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.4 Others

5.3.4.1 Others Market, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Dental Tourism Market: Provider Analysis

6.1 Dental Tourism Provider Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Dental Tourism Provider Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030 For The Provider Segment

6.3.1 Hospitals

6.3.1.1 Hospitals Market, 2017- 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Dental Clinics

6.3.2.1 Dental Clinics Market, 2017- 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Others

6.3.2.1 Others Market, 2017- 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Dental Tourism Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqegkd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.